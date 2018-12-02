James Woods Reminds Us Maxine Threatens to “Cripple the Economy”

The video clip below, shared by James Woods, reminds us that Maxine Waters ha promised to destroy Wall Street and the economy.

Crooked Rep. Maxine Waters, a Socialist Democrat from California, will assume one of the most powerful roles in Congress as the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee. Before she got the role, the woman who constantly talks about impeaching 45, threatened banks and warned that she will “cripple the economy”.

“I’m gonna do to you what you did to us!” she says.

Actually, Congress is just as responsible or more so when it comes to the failure of the housing market. They were forcing banks to give out loans to people who couldn’t possibly pay them off.

How the Democrats could pick the scandalous Mad Max, confidante of Louis Farrakhan, is a mystery. She has been named one of the most corrupt in Congress by CREW year after year. It’s no small accomplishment. She has funneled money to family and exploited the recession, using her position.

Waters was investigated by the House Ethics Committee for steering $12 million in federal bailout funds to a failing bank in which she and her board member husband held shares.

Judicial Watch’s 2011 “Ten Most Wanted Corrupt Politicians.” list has more information.

As Chair of the committee, there is no reason to think she will behave differently.

The video below shows Mad Max just before the midterms and in 2009 when she threatened to take over the oil companies in America. As we said, she’s a socialist/communist. She said before the midterms:

“I will be the first African-American, the first woman to chair the powerful financial services committee. That’s all of Wall Street, that’s all the insurance companies, that’s all the banks. And so, of course, the CEO’s of the banks now are saying, ‘What can we do to stop Maxine Waters? Because if she gets in, she’s gonna give us a bad time.’ What am I gonna do to you? I’m gonna do to you what is fair—I’m gonna do to you what you did to us.”