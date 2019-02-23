James Woods Slams “Idiot” AOC Who Suggests We Shut Up & Obey

OMao-Cortez tweeted that if we don’t like the Green New Deal, we can come up with our own proposal. Basically, until then, she wants us to shut up and do as she says.

“Yup. If you don’t like the # GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

JWoods tweeted that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who thinks she can tell Americans what to do, said: “the way it works in America is YOU work for US. The last time somebody told Americans to sit down and shut up was 1776. If you ever learn to read, look it up. You are not only an idiot, you’re an arrogant idiot, and there is nothing more dangerous.”

So, you may have missed this, but the way it works in America is YOU work for US. The last time somebody told Americans to sit down and shut up was 1776. If you ever learn to read, look it up. You are not only a idiot, you’re an arrogant idiot, and there is nothing more dangerous https://t.co/5Hn8IoHFn8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2019

He nailed it.

The bug-eyed Communist came up with the Green New Deal and a more detailed overview with frequently asked questions. It’s a Communist Manifesto of sorts which mandates a complete takeover of everything.

On Thursday night, in an appearance on a low-IQ show called ‘Desus & Mero’, she tried to explain her prior comments about “farting cows.” She is incapable of explaining anything.

“In the deal, what we talk about, and it’s true, is that we need to take a look at factory farming, you know? Period. It’s wild,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture, it’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”

“We have to take a look at everything.”

She wants to CONTROL EVERYTHING. She is even going to tell us how much money we are allowed to make and how many burgers we can eat. The all-inclusive Green New Deal includes universal health care, universal income, universal jobs, and more. Who gave her or any of these Communists the idea she or they can do that?

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the widespread criticism of her Green New Deal: "I’m like, you try. … Until you do it, I’m the boss! How about that?!" pic.twitter.com/vkp15KBttd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2019