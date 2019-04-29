James Woods Suspended by Anti-Right Twitter

We were wondering what happened to actor James Woods tweets since the 19th and checked his girlfriend Sarah Miller’s Twitter site. We found out he was censored by @Jack Dorsey who allegedly wants to build bridges with the right.

The offending tweet featured a quote: “If you try to kill the King, you better not miss,” along with the hashtag #HangThemAll.

That’s according to Woods’ girlfriend.

Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers. @RealJamesWoods has received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ — Sara Miller (@Millerita) April 20, 2019

His followers weren’t notified. Meanwhile April Ryan, CNN talking head, wants to lop Sarah Sanders head off.

He has been banned for two weeks before. At that time, they actually accused him of interfering in the election. The truth was he posted a sarcastic comment about the Democrats.

Once you are banned twice, you can be banned permanently with a third offense.

This is a comment he posted at the time, via Kaya Jones.

From Mr. woods himself. With his permission I asked him if I could share with you all as I know how much you all adore him. #FreeJamesWoods @RealJamesWoods @Twitter pic.twitter.com/WxtpDESWKq — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) September 23, 2018