James Woods Takes On AOC’s Latest Dumb Comment

AOC is really as dumb as she appears to be. In this latest clip, she says, “While [President Trump’s] talking collusion, collusion, collusion, I think, in Oversight, we should be talking about taxes, taxes, taxes, and his bank account, his bank account, his bank account. His financial statements, statements, statements.”
What did the co-founder of Greenpeace Patrick Moore call her, “a pompous little twit?” That sounds about right. The President isn’t talking collusion. Democrats are doing that.
.@AOC: “While [President Trump’s] talking collusion, collusion, collusion, I think, in Oversight, we should be talking about taxes, taxes, taxes, and his bank account, his bank account, his bank account. His financial statements, statements, statements.” pic.twitter.com/dzyr9qhZJN
— The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019
Also, she has no right to any more of his statements than those that the law requires. We’d like to see hers though. She might be a bit shady. Her chief of staff appears to have funneled a million dollars in campaign funds to his own companies.
James Woods is on it. He tweeted: Your fellow idiots were the ones talking “collusion” for two solid years all day, every day. Now that that “big lie” has failed, what are you going to bring up from the well of discontent?
Your fellow idiots were the ones talking “collusion” for two solid years all day, every day. Now that that “big lie” has failed, what are you going to bring up from the well of discontent? https://t.co/Y6vBEdfVEt
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 4, 2019
Left to her own thinking, she is an empty shell and stupid, it is only when she parrots her Marxist handlers does she even sound coherent.
projection projection projection. You commies don’t get to demand records of private enterprises or campaigns outside of legal requirements and if you don’t get them claim there is a cover up at the same time you are covering up a coup; I hope you all get arrested and spend some quality time with bubba and big bertha so your ruminate on your corruption and are lesser more humble people when you emerge from prison with large a h oles
She is the best Republican campaigner I have seen.