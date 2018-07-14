James Woods Vaporizes Condescending Mr. Strzok on Twitter

Can Peter Strzok survive James Woods tweets? Probably not! He also can’t survive his own testimony or the photos that captured his inner demon. His testimony was sanctimonious and unbelievable but he had desperate Democrats obstructing justice for him during the hearing.

Mr. Strzok has a remarkable lack of self-awareness and Democrats played right into that.

The best moment for us here at the Sentinel was when Rep. Gohmert asked him about lying to his wife when he cheated on her. It wasn’t pretty but it was honest and a smug, condescending Strzok asked for it.

SMELLY HILLBILLIES

Those on the right, the deplorable, smelly hillbillies he looks down on, have had enough.

The actor put together a looped clip of Strzok and his beloved doppelgänger Hillary. It’s funny.

Great snakes writhe alike… pic.twitter.com/VBPncAW2CB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2018

The responses were funny. Here are a couple.

He is feeling a tiny bit better tday since the exorcism held for him yesterday, and he plans to move on to a window with a view…and eat some liver w/ some fava beans and a nice chianti. pic.twitter.com/EsJ1JaJpdJ — (@WishNumberOne) July 14, 2018

In other tweets with photos of the devilish Mr. Strzok, he tweeted:When your girlfriend is more important than your wife, your politics more important than your country, and your ego more important than history,… pic.twitter.com/R3xcQLmgBn

And in another, he reminded the public why his testimony was not believable. Strzok said he would stop Trump: “We’ll stop him…” The #Democrats can huff and puff as much as they want, but those three words from the mouth of a trusted American servant regarding a presidential candidate are as close to treason as you can get.

Woods said what many of us were thinking: “Strzok did his best to fuse himself to the good and dedicated men and women of the finest law enforcement agency in the world, but the truth is that his shabby conduct has done more to damage the FBI than any one person in its storied history.” #AMEN https://t.co/4f7EzLn693

That is one of the most obnoxious things these corrupt top officials at the DoJ/FBI do. They make it about the many courageous and outstanding men and women of the agency. Do the Democrats suddenly like law enforcement? No, they like the corrupt top-level officials. They still hate law enforcement. Look at how they treat police and ICE? Republicans are the ones who appreciate law enforcement.

This one is right on. Look at the eyes of the woman behind him.

Creepy in too many ways to count… pic.twitter.com/W6kdUGptYT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2018

In case you forgot, here is Strzok’s smelly hillbilly lie. We all know exactly what he meant and it’s not innocent.

Will all of you deplorable, smelly hillbillies go out in November and vote for the Republicans? Peter Strzok has to be one of the best memes for getting the Republican vote out that I have seen yet. Hopefully, he will show up in some ads for the GOP.