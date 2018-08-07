James Woods Warns of Mayor Who Wants to Shut Down Fox News, Murdoch

News today of Libertarians being banned from Facebook came at the same time Senator Chris Murphy called for conservative sites to be shut down. This follows the targeting of Alex Jones by almost every social media giant.
“This is seriously getting out of hand,” warns James Woods, referring to the Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio [aka Warren Wilhelm]. He ranted to the Guardian that we would be a more unified country without Fox News and Rupert Murdoch.
This didn’t take long. Pretty big step to want to shut down the highest rated news channel in America. This seriously is getting out of hand. The few Democrats who aren’t yet completely insane should stand against this talk. After all it’s easy for winds to shift… https://t.co/d37LxsKPop
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 8, 2018
DE BLASIO IS A COMMUNIST
De Blasio is truly a Communist and he would gladly censor the right out of existence. We could be unified like 1930s Germany.
“If you could remove News Corp. from the last 25 years of American history, we would be in an entirely different place,” de Blasio told The Guardian last week before he spoke at an event in New Orleans [Netroots Nation], adding that he believes Murdoch is responsible for President Trump‘s election in 2016.
De Blasio said if it weren’t for Murdoch and Fox News, “we would not be suffering a lot of the negativity and divisiveness we’re going through right now.”
The left, including him, his party, most of the media, and their poster child Sarah Jeong are the haters, the divisive ones. De Blasio wants the most-watched news network shut down because they give the President a fair shake.
De Blasio repeated the lie that Trump called the press “the enemy of the people”. The President was talking about the FAKE PRESS.
The jabbering leftist also told the Guardian he was “one part social democracy, one part New Deal, one part liberation theology”. In other words, he’s a Communist.
The leftist promised the next Democrat presidential nominee will be a progressive [Socialist/Communist just to be clear].
If Progressives win, they will silence the right unless we are already silenced by then.
Wikileaks also sent out a warning.
Infowars says it has been banned by Facebook for unspecified ‘hate speech’. Regardless of the facts in this case, the ability of Facebook to censor rivial publishers is a global anti-trust problem, which along with San Francisco cultural imperialism, reduces political diversity. https://t.co/xb5oY2JHzy
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 6, 2018
Dem Senator Suggests Conservative Sites to Be Purged to Save the ‘Democracy’
Moving towards tyranny in all areas silencing any dissent. They are no longer afraid to express their communistic goals.
The “divisiveness” is, in a sense, because of Fox News. The others have admitted that, Because of Fox, and the availability of the Conservative voice, it has “allowed” them to be themselves and take a Partisan stance. It could have been that the other Networks would become More, fair and balanced, but That wasn’t their choice.
This started quietly in the 50’s, moved into the open in the 60’s, was brought into our schools in the 70’s and now is a huge problem facing any red-blooded American who values their freedom. Obama spent eight years creating dissent, putting police officers lives in danger, stirring the pot with Black Lives Matter, teaching by his questionable leadership of this Country, our Young people, to follow what their taught by him and the Left. “Shut up and listen” he told one of his audiences while running for President, what he really meant was what he had to say was more important than what they had to say. They, The Left, has taught our children of school age that socialist values are the future of their generation. That open boarders with unchecked immigration should be the norm. They got away with it too, why? Because home life changed, men weren’t the sole leaders in the family anymore. Women went to work and stopped raising their children, the teachers took that job over and this is the result. Social Liberalism. Soon to come, no guns, no free speech, no individual rights that the Left doesn’t approve. Unless those of us that have lived life get out and vote, keeping the Left from total control, it’s going to get a lot worse. Many of us have backed down and allowed the younger generation to take control, we’ve all but stopped voting, attending public forums, town meetings and speaking out. We need to make a come-back to re-served control of this country before the Left destroy what’s left. I know we’re tired of the fight, the push and how the battle goes but we must assert ourselves again as it’s obvious the younger generation isn’t capable of correctly running this Great Nation. Bring back Church, family life, the pledge of allegiance in the schools, discipline and teaching the three R’s and Respect will help return this Country to our Roots. We MUST Stand up… NOT Down.
My goodness Lori, I think you said it, loud and clear! We must take a stand now! Time is running out.
Great points, Lori. Unfortunately, since the demise of the Tea Party the activists have gone back to sleep, even though they promised to never stop being active. Although a handful of us never stopped, we find it impossible to motivate anyone. The democrats are mobilized and motivated, but that still doesn’t motivate the apathetic republicans. They think that by posting articles on Facebook they are doing their part. They are not. I’ll never give up but without reinforcements there isn’t much hope. I hope they at least vote.