Jeanine Pirro did appear on Fox News after all, we have the clips

S.Noble
She is back! Judge Jeanine Pirro did appear on her show last evening despite an earlier announcement by Fox News that a personal emergency would keep her off the show. Whatever that emergency was it kept her from appearing on Hannity the night before.

Pirro did not address the controversy on her show, but her first guest, Rudy Giuliani, who serves as President Trump’s attorney, congratulated her on her return to the show, saying, “It’s an honor to be with you again. You know what I think of you and your entire career. You’re a crusader for justice.”

“At this time that our country is in trouble, we need your common sense voice. We need you,” Guiliani added. Pirro knowingly said, “thank you,” but did not comment further.

At the end of the show, Pirro gave a sincere thank you to her loyal followers and emphasized the point. Her followers notified the channel of their displeasure and boycotted them in some cases. It did matter.

The full episode can be watched on this link.

The key episodes can be seen here:

