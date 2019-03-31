Jeanine Pirro did appear on Fox News after all, we have the clips

She is back! Judge Jeanine Pirro did appear on her show last evening despite an earlier announcement by Fox News that a personal emergency would keep her off the show. Whatever that emergency was it kept her from appearing on Hannity the night before.

Pirro did not address the controversy on her show, but her first guest, Rudy Giuliani, who serves as President Trump’s attorney, congratulated her on her return to the show, saying, “It’s an honor to be with you again. You know what I think of you and your entire career. You’re a crusader for justice.”

“At this time that our country is in trouble, we need your common sense voice. We need you,” Guiliani added. Pirro knowingly said, “thank you,” but did not comment further.

At the end of the show, Pirro gave a sincere thank you to her loyal followers and emphasized the point. Her followers notified the channel of their displeasure and boycotted them in some cases. It did matter.

The full episode can be watched on this link.

The key episodes can be seen here:

Don’t be satisfied with the Mueller report. This is bound to happen again b/c these arrogant, condescending, lying, leaking haters of you,me & the America that doesn’t have power, will do it again. And the only way to stop them is with justice. True justice- behind bars justice. pic.twitter.com/72aPr7ozmR — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

President Trump’s attorney, @RudyGiuliani with his reaction to the Mueller report: pic.twitter.com/MTQIpwDVop — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

I don’t want to hear how Mueller exonerated Trump. Mueller didn’t exonerate anybody. Trump exonerated Trump because he didn’t do anything wrong! –@dbongino pic.twitter.com/Lr0JNJt9Z9 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

“The dems will continue to overreach , continue to press for impeachment, they are going to continue to remind the American people that their party has no ideas. And all this President does is deliver every time– promises made and promises kept.”- @CLewandowski_ pic.twitter.com/asIAK6lCVE — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

My all-star political panel @STEPHMHAMILL & @JohnnyAi weigh in on all of the latest news of the week, take a look: pic.twitter.com/8vsqyrtEHg — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

Onondaga County (NY) District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick joined me with exclusive reaction to the Jussie Smollett case: pic.twitter.com/D2VzB0Meok — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

Former NYPD commissioner @BernardKerik with his point of view on the outrageous outcome of the Jussie Smollett case: pic.twitter.com/hYNg23EnBt — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

