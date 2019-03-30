Jeanine Pirro’s Show Canceled This Evening

Jeanine Pirro was set to return to Fox News on Friday during Sean Hannity‘s show. However, the appearance was canceled due to a family emergency. Her show is also canceled this evening.

“Before I go, I had promoted yesterday and on my radio show today that Judge Jeanine Pirro would be joining us tonight on the program,” Hannity said at the end of his 9 pm slot. “She had a really serious family emergency come up, couldn’t be with us. I don’t know the nature of it. We always pray for her.”

Pirro did tweet a “right back at ya” at 7:23 p.m. EST on Friday to Dr. Sebastian Gorka after the former Trump deputy assistant tweeted the news of her return to Fox News the previous day.

Thanks Dr. Right back at ya. 😃 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2019

The nature of the emergency is unknown. She does have an elderly mother with health problems.

The appearance would have marked the first time that Pirro appeared on the air since her harmless ‘hijab’ remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar led to Fox suspending her for two weeks.

The nasty subversive Omar is protected for no good reason.