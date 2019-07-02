Jeb Johnson Blows a Hole In Media/Dem Narrative of Children in ‘Cages’

Obama-Biden DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson drops a truth bomb on today’s Democrats: “Chain link barriers, partitions, fences, cages, whatever you want to call them, were not invented on January 20, 2017, OK?”

Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson spoke with interviewer Mary Louise Kelly at the Aspen Institute this week and blew a hole in the Democrat/media narrative that unaccompanied children at the border are in cages. They are fences and they were put up in 2014 during the spike and they are still needed for protection.

Kelly showed him this photo with “children seemingly in cages” and asked for an explanation.

Johnson said, “The photograph you’re referring to was a facility in Arizona. I recognize the photo because Governor Brewer was with me and it was during the spike. We had a lot of unaccompanied kids, we had a lot of family units and under the law, once they’re apprehended by the Border Patrol, within 72-hours we have to transfer unaccompanied children to HHS and HHS then puts them in a shelter and find placement for them somewhere in the United States.”

“But during that 72 hour period, when you have something that is a multiple, like four times of what you’re accustomed to in the existing infrastructure, you’ve got to find places quickly to put kids.”

“You can’t just dump seven-year-old kids on the streets of McAllen or El Paso. And so these facilities were erected and that one I think was a large warehouse and they put those chain link partitions up so you could segregate young women from young men, kids from adults until they were either released or transferred to HHS.”

He explained why they needed ‘cages,’ which aren’t cages. Will the media share this?

Video via Trump Train