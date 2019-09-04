Jeff Flake is still sending money to Democrats

Fake Republican Jeff Flake is sending money to former Sheriff Arpaio’s opponent in the Sheriff’s race. It was a measly $100 — I say it’s measly because he’s rich. He just wanted to post it to get attention and continue his nasty approach to all things GOP.

He also supports the communist, anti-Semitic goon squad — Omar, AOC, Pressley, and Tlaib.

Prohibiting Members of Congress from visiting Israel is not a show of strength, and encouraging the Israeli Government to take such a position is not helping Israel. https://t.co/vfhsat1ii5 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 15, 2019

In mid-August, he gave an interview claiming the GOP may be ‘doomed.’ He’s always looking for attention. Flake claims he’s the “man in the middle,” “crossing the aisle” when he’s actually a RINO with no sense of loyalty.

Does anyone really care what this flake says?