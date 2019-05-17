Jerk Alert! Pete Buttigieg wants to wipe Jefferson’s name off every building

Pete Buttigieg doesn’t like Thomas Jefferson and wants the Founding Father’s name removed from events and buildings. “it’s the right thing to do,” he says.

Don’t you just love these judgemental moralists? They complain about the religious right, but how are they more liberal?

People who impose current day morals on people who lived hundreds of years ago are fools. Jefferson was a very imperfect man, but he was also a great man in many ways.

The son of a famous Communist professor, Pete Buttigieg appeared on Salem Radio Network’s “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Friday. Hewitt asked Buttigieg about his attending every Jefferson-Jackson dinner in Indiana when he is running for statewide office. He asked if Jefferson-Jackson dinners should be renamed everywhere because both were holders of slaves.

Buttigieg said Indiana is in the process of scrubbing Jefferson’s names from events and places.

JEFFERSON IS BEING WIPED OUT IN INDIANA

“Yeah, we’re doing that in Indiana. I think it’s the right thing to do. You know, over time, you develop and evolve on the things you choose to honor. And I think we know enough, especially Jackson, you know, you just look at what basically amounts to genocide that happened here,” the Democrat, who is widely known as Mayor Pete, said.

What about the genocide of black unborn babies, Pete? Forty percent of the aborted babies are black. That’s genocide. Instead of a population of 13%, Blacks should be 25% of the population.

Buttigieg said, “Jefferson’s more problematic. You know, there’s a lot to, of course, admire in his thinking and his philosophy. Then again, as you plunge into his writings, especially the notes on the state of Virginia, you know that he knew that slavery was wrong.”

Yes, so did everyone and that’s why they envisioned the USA without slavery. The problem was the nation would have never survived. Yes, they should have given up their own slaves, but we can’t judge them hundreds of years after the fact.

At least Buttigieg doesn’t want him removed from history books, just everywhere else

Butt wants Thomas Jefferson’s name off everything.

The USA doesn’t need a President who thinks it’s important to wipe the name of a Founding Father from all buildings. Can you see this silly person going up against Putin or President Xi?

He also insulted Vice President Pence again after Pence has been nothing but positive about him. Buttigieg wants to be the moral President but his morals are seriously lacking.