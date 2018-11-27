Jerome Corsi Won’t Lie for Mueller! “Would Rather Sit in Prison & Rot”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Roger Stone — a longtime Trump adviser and friend of journalist Jerome Corsi’s — tweeted a series of messages suggesting he was aware that Wikileaks was in possession of emails hacked from the account of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta.

Stone has repeatedly said he got information from far-left radio talk show host Randy Credico who has been his off-and-on friend.

Investigators believe the emails were stolen by Russian intelligence operatives before they were published by Wikileaks. They won’t accept Stone’s statements. They also won’t accept journalist Jerome Corsi’s statements that he had no prior knowledge of Wikileaks’ intention to publish hacked emails in October 2016 although he wrote of it prior to their release. He said he put things together and figured it out.

Both men testified to the feds when they didn’t have to.

The Times reported on Saturday that the special counsel has proof — including text messages and emails — indicating Corsi lied when asked by investigators whether he had prior knowledge of WikiLeaks’ intention to publish hacked emails during the 2016 campaign.

Corsi denies it.

In exchange for his cooperation, Mueller is asking Corsi to plead to a single count of perjury. Corsi confirmed the offer Monday morning, telling NBC’s Anna Schecter, “They want me to say I willfully lied. I’m not going to agree that I lied. I did not. I will not lie to save my life. I’d rather sit in prison and rot for as long as these thugs want me to.”

He said it was a perjury trap.

On his connection to Assange, he said, “I have never met, spoken with, or otherwise communicated with Julian Assange. I never had a source who was in contact with Assange–a source that could provide me with accurate information about what Assange was planning to do.”

There is more at The Daily Caller today concerning a cover story Corsi says he came up with for Roger Stone. He also says he has a defense agreement with the Trump legal team.

Jerome Corsi Rejects Mueller Plea Deal: https://t.co/pekjJaL307 via @YouTube — One America News (@OANN) November 26, 2018