Jerome Corsi’s Lie to Mueller: He Forgot About An Email He Forwarded

NBC News got hold of emails of a right-wing journalist, accused ‘conspiracy theorist’, Jerome Corsi. They show that Corsi sent an email to former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone anticipating the document dump. That is according to draft court papers NBC News obtained.

The emails show that in late July 2016, Stone suggested that Corsi or one of his associates get in touch with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Another email, from Aug. 2, 2016, shows that Corsi suggested to Stone that he knew of WikiLeaks’ plans to release information that would damage the Clinton campaign.

Corsi also referred to “hackers” and John Podesta in the email.

Mueller accused Corsi of lying and offered to let him request probation if he admitted guilt to one count of lying to federal investigators.

Corsi rejected the deal Monday because he said he would “rot” in jail before he’d lie and Mueller wants him to lie. He said he did not “intentionally lie”.

The emails that Mueller thought implicated Corsi and his friend Roger Stone in a collusion case with Julian Assange and Wikileaks are now public.

THE SPECIAL COUNSEL INTERVIEWS BEGIN

Corsi’s interviews with the special counsel began September 6. Corsi told investigators that an associate — Roger Stone — asked him in the summer of 2016 to get in touch with Wikileaks about materials relevant to the presidential campaign.

He emailed Stone that he got word of future Wikileaks dumps.

“Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps,” Corsi wrote on Aug. 2, 2016, referring to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to the draft court papers. “One shortly after I’m back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging.

Stone then asked Corsi to contact Assange.

“Get to (Assange) [a]t Ecuadorian Embassy in London and get the pending (WikiLeaks) emails,” read the email to Corsi dated July 25, 2016, according to the draft court documents.

THE ALLEGED LIES

Based on the emails, the feds believe Corsi had a source for his knowledge of the upcoming Wikileaks dump but he has denied it.

Corsi said he didn’t contact Assange and told Stone such contact would put them in investigators’ crosshairs.

That is the statement Mueller’s team said was a lie.

What Corsi did after receiving Stone’s request was to refer it to someone else. He forwarded the request and says he forgot about it. It was two years before and he’s in his 70s. Maybe Mueller didn’t ask the right questions either.

What happened was Corsi passed it along to a conservative author in London named Ted Malloch. Malloch is alleged to be a bit of a fraud who exaggerates and surrounds himself with conspiracy theorists. How much he knew is unknown, and he was interviewed by Mueller’s team.

Nothing came of it. There is no evidence anyone, including Malloch, had contact with Assange.

Eight days after the contact with Malloch was made, Corsi emailed Stone saying Wikileaks possessed info damaging to Hillary’s campaign and planned to release it in October.

“Time to let more than (Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta) to be exposed as in bed w enemy if they are not ready to drop HRC (Hillary Rodham Clinton),” Corsi added in the Aug. 2, 2016, email, according to the draft court papers. “That appears to be the game hackers are now about.”

“Would not hurt to start suggesting HRC old, memory bad, has stroke — neither he nor she well. I expect that much of next dump focus, setting stage for Foundation debacle,” Corsi wrote.

Now that’s interesting because the dumps did not deal at all with Hillary’s health and, if anything, it shows Corsi’s guessing as to what was in the dumps. That undercuts Mueller’s claim that Corsi and Stone had first-hand knowledge of the leaked emails.

The Feds also alleged that Corsi lied when he denied providing Stone with any information about WikiLeaks’ plans to release documents.

CORSI SCRUBS HIS COMPUTER

On Oct. 7, 2016, WikiLeaks released the first of two batches of emails that Russian hackers stole from Podesta, altering the trajectory of the presidential race.

Corsi allegedly scrubbed his computer between Jan. 13, 2017, and March 1, 2017, deleting all email correspondence that predated Oct. 11, 2016, including the messages from Stone about WikiLeaks and Corsi’s email to Malloch.

Mr. Corsi said the computer broke but he gave them that computer knowing emails could be retrieved. He gave all his devices to them but his memory was imperfect. He told Tucker (below) he didn’t intentionally lie.

The special counsel’s office is getting people for lying during the investigation. They hadn’t committed any other crimes. Nothing in the emails is criminal.

THE CONTACT TO WIKILEAKS IS ALLEGEDLY A PROGRESSIVE RADIO HOST

Corsi remained in contact with Stone in 2017.

On Nov. 30, 2017, Stone emailed Corsi asking him to write about a person whom Stone had told congressional investigators was his “source” or “intermediary” to WikiLeaks, according to the draft court papers.

Corsi and Stone have identified that person as Randy Credico, a progressive radio host and one-time friend of Stone.

Stone has said that he had only one confirming source — activist Randy Credico — for information about WikiLeaks’ plans. Stone has released text messages that show that Credico provided him insight into WikiLeaks’ plans to release information that would “roil” the Clinton campaign.

“Julian Assange has kryptonite on Hillary,” Credico wrote in a text message on Aug. 27, 2016.

Corsi questioned Stone’s email request to write about Credico.

“Are you sure you want to make something out of this now?” Corsi responded, according to the draft court papers. “Why not wait to see what (Credico) does? You may be defending yourself too much — raising new questions that will fuel new inquiries. This may be a time to say less, not more.”

Stone responded by telling Corsi that Credico will “take the 5th — but let’s hold a day,” the draft court document says.

Stone said Credico is his source of the Wikileaks dump.

Corsi has said he helped Stone develop a cover story for a Podesta tweet he sent which Stone denies. Corsi claims he told a grand jury about the cover story. He denies having advance knowledge about the acquisition of Mr. Podesta’s emails by WikiLeaks as does Stone.

Corsi also has said he has partial immunity and a defense agreement with Trump’s legal team.

Stone addressed the Corsi allegations and more:

WIKILEAKS WARNED OF THE EMAILS

DC leaks released their emails beginning in June and by July Wikileaks was warning of leaks that would damage Hillary Clinton.

Corsi has said he figured it out on his own and has never been in contact with Assange.

Don’t you just wonder if the tens of millions of dollars this is costing, along with the damage to the nation, is worth it? Almost everyone is being convicted of crimes that didn’t exist before the probe — they are all process crimes.

We get to put a young man, who was set up, in prison for two weeks; General Flynn’s life is ruined and he might go to jail; a journalist in his 70s might go to jail. Mueller did get tax cheat and all around shady guy Paul Manafort who the FBI knew about for years.

Mueller also nailed Russians for fantastical ads they placed to sway the U.S. election, but the Russians won’t be showing up on U.S. soil any time soon.

