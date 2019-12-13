Jerry’s Impeachment Show Held Over for Friday the 13th

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Without any notice, House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler suddenly ended the impeachment markup last night, just before the vote for impeachment. He didn’t bother to consult with the Republicans, a normal courtesy.

The reason they didn’t consult is that this is a show — its performance art. They want the vote to take place before the TV cameras today, on Friday the 13th.

THEY HAD PLENTY OF REST

Democrats had their entertainment and Nadler took his naps. They were well-rested and easily could have stayed up for the vote.

THEY WANT MITCH MCCONNELL HUNG AS A TRAITOR

Meanwhile, #MoscowMitch and #MoscowMitchTraitor are trending on Twitter because he made it clear on ‘Hannity’ last night that the trial is a foregone conclusion and the process will be coordinated with the President’s counsel. If the tables were reversed, it would be the same outcome. Democrats are hypocritical here.

Elections do have consequences but Democrats won’t accept any of them. Meanwhile, they ran the impeachment like Lavrentiy Beria.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...