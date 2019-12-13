Jerry’s Impeachment Show Held Over for Friday the 13th

Without any notice, House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler suddenly ended the impeachment markup last night, just before the vote for impeachment. He didn’t bother to consult with the Republicans, a normal courtesy.

The reason they didn’t consult is that this is a show — its performance art. They want the vote to take place before the TV cameras today, on Friday the 13th.

Doug Collins is *irate* that Nadler didn’t consult him about tomorrow’s schedule. “Stalinesque,” Louie Gohmert says. “Let’s have a dictator.” 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/tpodk3y4b9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2019

Chairman Jerry Nadler just pulled a fast one on House Judiciary Republicans. We were expecting to vote on Articles of Impeachment in Committee tonight before he recessed until tomorrow. This is yet another of a long line of bad-faith, dishonest dealings by the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/wvPs4XE1rF — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 13, 2019

THEY HAD PLENTY OF REST

Democrats had their entertainment and Nadler took his naps. They were well-rested and easily could have stayed up for the vote.

This guy is watching golf. Nadler is falling asleep. What a joke. https://t.co/4t8mpF3SFF — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 13, 2019

Democrats on Nadler’s Committee are so “solemn” and “prayerful” about impeachment that they’re watching golf at the hearing. This partisan sham has been an absolute waste of the American people’s time. https://t.co/QnztFaNlWs — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 13, 2019

THEY WANT MITCH MCCONNELL HUNG AS A TRAITOR

Meanwhile, #MoscowMitch and #MoscowMitchTraitor are trending on Twitter because he made it clear on ‘Hannity’ last night that the trial is a foregone conclusion and the process will be coordinated with the President’s counsel. If the tables were reversed, it would be the same outcome. Democrats are hypocritical here.

Elections do have consequences but Democrats won’t accept any of them. Meanwhile, they ran the impeachment like Lavrentiy Beria.

Mitch McConnell: Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this pic.twitter.com/baFaTKWvUl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 13, 2019