‘Jewish’ Leftist Gave More Than $225k to Anti-Israel Congresswoman

Rashida Tlaib, the anti-Israel hatemongering U.S. congresswoman, misrepresented all the money she got from one special donor, Free Beacon reported. The man who constantly falls back on being Jewish when people criticize him gave her nearly a quarter million dollars in two years time via his Open Society Foundations.

If you criticize George Soros, you will be called anti-Semitic, even though he is anti-Israel. You will even be permanently kicked off Fox Business as the Judicial Watch investigative reporter recently found out.

Free Beacon obtained a number of tax forms for a number of Soros’s organizations, including the Open Society Institute, aka Open Society Foundations.

She didn’t properly report the income and who gave it to her. She hid it.

In the form of fellowships, Tlaib, who celebrated her win wrapped in a Palestinian flag, did not report $225,000 in grants from Soros’s so-called charity.

She didn’t report the income in 2016 and 2017 except for one vague notation on one report and she didn’t report her income for six months in 2018.

Tlaib was paid $139,873 by Soros’s group in 2016, tax forms show. Between 2016 and 2017, Tlaib received a total of $225,180, Free Beacon reports.

Tlaib is a far-far-left Democrat.