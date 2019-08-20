Jill Biden says “swallow a little bit” and vote for Joe

Jill Biden’s ‘inspiring’ message to voters is to vote for Joe because he is the most electable, not because you like him or because he’s the best candidate. Just hold your nose and vote.

“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that,” she said at a campaign event in Nashua, N.H. “But I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race.”

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is,” she continued. “But you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election. And maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘OK, I personally like so and so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

She added: “So I think if your goal — I know my goal — is to beat Donald Trump, we have to have someone who can beat him.”

Joe is leading in all the polls but his desperate wife is scrounging for votes. This really makes disoriented Joe look worse. It’s not helpful.