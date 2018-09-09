Now that Canadian-born Socialist Jim Carrey has made his money, he is promoting socialism for the rest of us. In an appearance on Bill Maher’s HBO show, guest Jim Carrey, and Maher claimed Republicans are trying to “scare” Americans with the word ‘socialism’.
These two were discussing the mid-terms and candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Maher said Trump’s election made “the Democrats rediscover who they are.”
These idiots don’t seem to realize that Socialists can’t be liberal when they taking all your money and redistributing it. It is in direct conflict with our Constitution.
Carrey falsely claimed Canada’s healthcare is great. He seems to think it shows the government cares.
I personally know doctors who left Canada to get away from their healthcare. In any case, it’s impossible to compare a country of 37 million to one with 327 million.
We already have nearly 36 percent of Americans on federal welfare benefits, and that doesn’t count the state benefits. Far more get those. Another 47 percent of Americans don’t pay any federal taxes, burdening the other 53 percent of Americans.
Once health and education benefits are counted, real per capita social welfare in the United States is larger than in almost all other countries. The only nation that spends more is Norway.
Currently, we are inviting the poorest, least educated and most malleable foreigners to come into the United States to live off the productive members of our society. How do these people think that is going to end?
THEY’RE RIGHT, DEMOCRATS ARE SOCIALISTS NOW
Remember the Newsweek cover, “We Are All Socialists Now”? They were serious. Even Al Sharpton said, people knew when they “voted for Barack Obama, they voted for socialism.”
They don’t want Americans to be afraid of it, but it has literally not worked anywhere in the world.
Democrats, more and more, are admitting they are Socialists. And they want more, ignoring what is going on in true Socialist nations.
The free health care they want in New York will cost the entire New York budget.
As host Bill Maher again complained that Democrats do not have a message to defend themselves over being called “socialists,” Carrey jumped in to fully advocate for Democrats running openly as socialists.
Carrey: “We have to say yes to socialism — to the word and everything. We have to stop apologizing.”
DEMS SHOULD ADMIT THEY’RE SOCIALISTS AND EMBRACE IT
The report came via Newsbusters
Per ‘Collectivism’ “There are two distinct theories of collectivism, one of limited, and the other of unlimited, application; the former proposes to hand over or restore to the state the possession of the land, mines, water power, and all such sources of wealth as are really or apparently of natural origin, and to deal with the means of communication and certain of the larger industries in a similar way. The other way, advocates the nationalisation of all means ofr production without exception.”
Change the name of your party then Jim to The Socialist Party at have a (SNC) instead of a (DNC) or is that name already taken. Erase all of the Democrat Party past too, oh wait, it is already being done, never mind.
Hey Carrey, give us all every cent of your wealth so we can redistribute it as we see fit. Then I will believe you are not a hypocrite and truly believe in socialism.
Is this DOLT of a DORK going to give all his UNDESERVED monies away
Speaking as a Canadian; the US can keep this nutcase.
He really needs to lay off the bad drugs and get some good drugs, or just get a reality check.
Jim Carrey may be talented, but, when it comes to economics, he’s dumber than a box of rocks. I will say this, though: The fact that Bill Maher’s show is on the air, in this country, proves just how free our press really is, and that’s a good thing, right?
Carrey went off the rails DECADES ago! I’m not sure I’d want him as a spokesman for MY causes!
Carrey is Canadian, grew up under Canadian socialism – he has no idea of what free thought created our Republic and doesn’t have a true understanding of a Republic. End of story – the idiot is a failure no matter which Country he’s trying to influence.