Jim Carrey Threatens YouTuber with Litigation!

By Mark Schwendau

Jim Carrey is threatening to file a lawsuit against a popular YouTuber, Vincent Briatore. The YouTuber did a video related to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAAs) leak of the Jeffery Epstein flight log list last fall of his “Lolita Express” private jet to his Little St. James private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RadarOnline.com reported this development exclusively several days ago. At first, Briatore was reported as saying he would not take the video down, but since then, he has posted the following update in the video description:

“*FULL DISCLOSURE: Jim Carrey’s attorneys have contacted me to inform me that Jim Carrey has never met Jeffrey Epstein. As proof they provided links to Instagram and Facebook Fact Checkers saying so. For now I’ve removed his image/name in good faith while I work on finding more sources.”

Carrey’s high-powered Los Angeles lawyers fired off a no-nonsense cease and desist letter giving the YouTuber 48 hours to take down the video or else. Briatore has said that is not going to happen. He has some 100,000 followers, and that particular video has had almost 3 million views. His YouTube description states Briatore is an Ethereum Evangelist, or CryptoDamus, and is an Italian-American entrepreneur, developer, programmer, digital asset analyst, and ICO investor.

Briatore and his attorneys could probably tell Carrey to go to hell or countersue. Still, along with the name “Jim Carrey,” he also offered a public domain picture of the actor/comedian, which might make for a legal challenge as there could be more than one Jim Carrey in the world.

“This may be an effort to scrub the presence of this video from anywhere on the internet,” Briatore said. He went on, “It was surprising also that out of all of the people named on that list, there was about 25 of them, Jim Carrey, of all people, is the one to really get upset and follow through with it, you know, it’s strange to me.”

Briatore told RadarOnline, “I haven’t really consulted attorneys yet, but I don’t really think I should take it down – I’m going to hang in there for as long as I can. I have absolutely no intention of being bullied.”

The legal letter obtained by RadarOnline said, in part, “Your false statements and false impression cause substantial damage to Mr. Carrey’s personal reputation in that they intentionally mislead the public to believe Mr. Carrey had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his well-documented crimes and exploits… thus exposing Mr. Carrey to public hatred and contempt,” wrote one of Carrey’s lawyers Julianne Heitzer.

Briatore took to Twitter to reveal this possible litigation by Carrey despite the lawyers ordering him not to go public with this development after receiving their cease and desist letter.

#JimCarrey is suing ANYONE who reposts the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs with his name in it. His defense? FB fact checkers are on his side. LMAO! pic.twitter.com/4Wd9dBAQIR — Vincent Briatore (@vincentbriatore) February 15, 2023

Briatore was asked if he had done any research to fact-check the information in his video, and he said he had not.

CONCLUSION:

That list of “Visitors to Epstein’s Island” is all over the internet, so Carrey and all the other celebrities on that list will have a hard time stopping that cat now that it is out of the bag. Also, because so many of us found the names of beloved television and movie artists we are fans of, we have to hope they were not all involved with anything nefarious such as pedophilia or Satanism. It is reasonable to assume some people flew there without knowing anything about Epstein’s dark side and were only looking to party and have a good time living in the lap of luxury.

Former President Donald Trump may be a good case in point. He is reported to have flown to Epstein’s island several times and associated with Epstein until, at some point, that relationship soured to the point Trump banned Epstein’s entrance to his Mar-a-Lago resort. Of course, after Trump became president, on his watch, both Jeffrey Epstein and his associate/girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell were taken into custody, charged, and arrested.

Epstein bought his Boeing 727 (Lolita Express) in 2001, while Trump bought his Boeing 757-200 in 2011 (Trump Force One). I have always had this gut feeling that Epstein planted the seed in Trump’s head. It was cool to own your own private jet. Other than that, I don’t think the two shared much in common. Donald Trump is the financial wizard real deal. Jeff Epstein was a pretender and a fraud.

And as far as Jim Carrey and his threat of litigation… I have truly mixed emotions. I am against any lefty weaponizing our laws and justice system for personal gain or to achieve a desired outcome. I am against the abridgment to any free speech in America. However, if Carrey went to the island to party without knowing Epstein’s perverted side, I get where he comes from.

I would have more respect for Hollywood if they would just admit they were there on the island to party, but they did nothing with children and did not know about the dark side of Epstein and his island.

The other thing I keep coming back to it is a known fact that Jeffrey Epstein had security cameras all over his island, and some of those cameras are rumored to have recorded tapes of island visitors engaged in sex acts. Ghislaine Maxwell is rumored to have copies of these tapes in secure locations all over the world in the event something happens to her as a life insurance policy, of sorts.

Litigation is a sword that cuts both ways. The line at the end of Briatore’s new disclaimer in his video description should serve as a warning to Hollywood, “I’ve removed his image/name in good faith while I work on finding more sources,” Briatore is not done yet and he can countersue, too!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

