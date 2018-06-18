Jim Comey Travels to Iowa to Stand in a Cornfield While Under Probe

Former FBI Director James Comey is under investigation for his handling of memos and classified information. That was confirmed during today’s hearings with IG Horowitz, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
It’s interesting since the Inspector General report was out on Thursday and it was all bad news for Comey. Yet he went to Iowa and had a photo taken of him in a cornfield. Some suggest he’s going for an insanity defense.
So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country. pic.twitter.com/3UeDofNVaC
— James Comey (@Comey) June 16, 2018
One would never know Comey’s in trouble.
Andrew McCabe took the Fifth because he is under criminal complaint. Peter Strzok will testify to clear his name but he’s starting out with half the nation hating him so lots of luck Pete.
There were a couple of interesting takeaways. If anyone believes Christopher Wray, the FBI Director said he doesn’t believe Mueller is on a witch hunt. Don’t take that to the bank.
In Grassley’s opening statement the committee wanted Comey to come and testify but his lawyer said he was out of the country, Grassley went on to say that just yesterday he was in Iowa, HHHMMMM, Loretta Lynch and MaCabe turned down the offer to testify too,Lindsey Graham pretty much said its a coverup for Hillary, ain’t buying the Bias BS
He also said Feinstein would not allow those witnesses to be compelled to testify. What is she afraid of.
Grassley is useless, he will not issue subpoenas. He is pretending.
The first sign he really wants to be noticed is he’s not wearing an outfit that might help him blend into some White House drapes.
Given that former bit of lunacy, that he’s doing something like this at all, may indeed be an effort to build up an insanity defense.
Next thing is he’ll say he was already probed by aliens.
Grassley’s an embarrassment. Does he ever read his opening statements beforehand. He doesn’t even seem to be paying attention to the answers and just goes to the next question.
Why wasn’t the most obvious question asked. Horowitz states that the prosecutors had no apparent bias. Did anyone bother to ask what “evidence” they were given to base any conclusion on. As in the Awan case, evidence is being hidden so as to moot an investigation. It wasn’t clear in the testimony that Combetta took the Entire fall, After gaining immunity. In fact, in the entire hearing no evidence was ever tackled. Therefore, as a result, the prosecutors had no reason for bias as any evidence was immunized.
It was quite interesting to see the Only time Wray expressed disgust when the subject of Nunes came up and his revelation of an insider tip about the Weiner laptop. Being the Chairman of the Committee to oversee it IS his position that warrants such information. Wray certainly seems more concerned with self-protection of the Agency as his response to Cruz regarding the conflict between Comey and McCabe.
It’s too bad no one asked about the “other” text messages that indicate causing harm to President Trump.
“The FBI official urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — which oversees the U.S. Secret Service — to launch an investigation of the Justice Department, the FBI and all text messages missing and otherwise that threatened the President.”
“This is dangerous territory and all FBI text messages and personal phones should be examined,” the official said. “It would reveal some frightening conversations.”
“(Director) Wray wants a lid on this,” the FBI official said. “Many know there was talk of harming Trump politically but there is a group here (in D.C. HQ) that understands it goes deeper. We need a special counsel or Homeland Security. Somebody has to clean this up outside of DOJ. It is unacceptable.
Members of the FBI and Justice Department’s top brass at their Washington D.C.headquarters and other field offices are now using burner phones to stay under the radar of federal investigators and lawmakers, according to FBI insiders.
The shocking revelations come on the heels of news that the FBI deleted thousands of text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents before investigators could review their content.
Thanks for summary, I did not watch. Grassley has no intention of investigating. Wray reacted to the mention of Nunes, who is the tip of the spear.
My suspicions of Wray started with his confirmation when he made the remark he’s no longer a lawyer. What?? He made the same statement today. When a “lawyer” says that be suspicious. One does not “unlearn” the law or what it is to be a lawyer. As a “Director” of the FBI, and former US Attorney, that in itself should be a plus. So why would a person downplay that experience. Easier to be part of the “coverup” rather than the “cleanup”.
When will Wray be asked about the Rampant sexual harassment at the Bureau and the reason why female ranks have dwindled precipitously. See Robyn Gritz.
Remember when Sessions made the statement; there could be reasonable explanations.
The few things Sessions says about this set of scandals downplay or deny the existence of the scandals. That’s a tell tale sign.
Appropriate in a CORNY field