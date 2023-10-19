Jim Jordan Agrees to Patrick McHenry as Interim – Updated

Jim Jordan has agreed to McHenry as Interim. It means he is backing out, perhaps briefly, so they can pass bills. That doesn’t mean Rep. Jordan is out of the running, but he probably is.

There will possibly be another vote on Thursday after a meeting. However, Jordan lost votes again today. They’ll discuss the next steps at that meeting, but RINOs want McCarthy back. They don’t care what happens to the country. McCarthy hasn’t improved anything and is a dishonest political operative.

The RINOs are petty and don’t want Gaetz to win any points.

Establishment Republican McHenry will serve as Interim Speaker and spend money we don’t have. He’ll do everything McCarthy would have done.

JUST IN: Jim Jordan will NOT be holding a third ballot for Speaker of the House today After meeting with House leadership this morning, @Jim_Jordan agreed to back Patrick McHenry for interim speaker until January. At this point, it does NOT seem like Jordan is bowing out,… pic.twitter.com/XwI4EUobj8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 19, 2023

Updating as information comes in.

