Jim Jordan Agrees to Patrick McHenry as Interim – Updated

Jim Jordan has agreed to McHenry as Interim. It means he is backing out, perhaps briefly, so they can pass bills. That doesn’t mean Rep. Jordan is out of the running, but he probably is.

There will possibly be another vote on Thursday after a meeting. However, Jordan lost votes again today. They’ll discuss the next steps at that meeting, but RINOs want McCarthy back. They don’t care what happens to the country. McCarthy hasn’t improved anything and is a dishonest political operative.

The RINOs are petty and don’t want Gaetz to win any points.

Establishment Republican McHenry will serve as Interim Speaker and spend money we don’t have. He’ll do everything McCarthy would have done.

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
7 minutes ago

Jim Jordan puts “America First”.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
23 minutes ago

bull shit

