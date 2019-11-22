Jim Jordan demolishes Dem witness David Holmes in one tweet

Overly self-assured witness, David Holmes, testified Thursday about a phone call he briefly overheard that he claimed was between the President and the unreliable Gordon Sondland — who knows nothing.

JIM JORDAN SEES HOLMES AS THE DESPERATE CLOSER

Jim Jordan had a great response, calling it “desperate” and a “last-ditch effort.” It was a 40-minute opening statement from a guy who overheard a phone call that was “a couple minutes.”

A 40 minute opening statement from a guy who overheard a phone call that was “a couple minutes.” THIS is the Democrats’ last ditch effort? Talk about desperate. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 21, 2019

That pretty much says it all. It’s pathetic.

It’s odd that Amb. Taylor didn’t remember the call that was “so remarkable” and and “extremely distinctive experience.” It was “one of the most remarkable experiences of his life.”

13 conversations that Ambassador Taylor remembered. But he didn’t remember Mr. Holmes briefing him about a call that was “so remarkable,” and an “extremely distinctive experience.” THIS is the Dems’ closing witness? pic.twitter.com/jHdx8fJxf1 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 21, 2019