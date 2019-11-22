Jim Jordan demolishes Dem witness David Holmes in one tweet

M. Dowling
Overly self-assured witness, David Holmes, testified Thursday about a phone call he briefly overheard that he claimed was between the President and the unreliable Gordon Sondland — who knows nothing.

JIM JORDAN SEES HOLMES AS THE DESPERATE CLOSER

Jim Jordan had a great response, calling it “desperate” and a “last-ditch effort.” It was a 40-minute opening statement from a guy who overheard a phone call that was “a couple minutes.”

That pretty much says it all. It’s pathetic.

It’s odd that Amb. Taylor didn’t remember the call that was “so remarkable” and and “extremely distinctive experience.” It was “one of the most remarkable experiences of his life.”

