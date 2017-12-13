Jim Jordan Goes Nuclear on Rod Rosenstein

During Wednesday’s testimony by Rod Rosenstein before the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan discussed the newly-released text messages of 2016 between agent Peter Strzok and another FBI official with whom he was having an affair.

Strzok was transferred to the Human Resource department in July but that was kept from Congress for months.

Strzok called Trump a “f***ing idiot” and a “d**che”, writing “F TRUMP” [which we are now told meant “fidelity” and you can take that to the bank].

Strzok and his mistress agree they hated Republicans.

Jordan (R-Ohio) read a slew of the messages, claiming Strzok believed himself to be “super-agent James Bond at the FBI” on a mission to protect Americans from Trump. […]

Jordan said in his view, the evidence points to the FBI and the Obama Justice Department working with the Clinton campaign against the Trump campaign.

“This is unbelievable,” the Ohio lawmaker told Rosenstein.

“I think the public trust in this whole thing is gone,” added Jordan.

Rosenstein said the Inspector General is reviewing all of it. In other words, the DoJ is investigating itself. Trust them. Rosenstein said he takes it all seriously and will make an independent decision.