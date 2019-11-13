Jim Jordan obliterates William Taylor’s gossipy testimony

The Democrats’ star witness William Taylor had memory problems when Republicans asked questions, but was very alert when Democrats asked questions. The Democrats’ lawyer led the witness quite a bit. When Taylor was on his own with Jim Jordan, he didn’t handle Jim Jordan’s questions the way the Democrats would have liked.

The hearing today was a clown show of whining and hearsay.

Jim Jordan did a good job of cornering Taylor. Taylor had a lot of hearsay to offer during his testimony and that is all he had to offer.

The star witness admitted multiple times that he had no firsthand knowledge to provide. He presented second-hand information — gossip.

Taylor testified he had multiple meetings with the Ukraine president following the Trump phone call that kicked off this circus. As Jim Jordan got Taylor to admit at one point, Taylor never once heard the Ukraine president bring up a potential Biden investigation during those meetings.

In the first clip, Jordan established Taylor never once heard Zelensky mention that aid was held up, nor did Zelensky ever once announce public or private, any investigations into the Bidens.

Additionally, Jordan exposed the ridiculously convoluted way in which Taylor heard that Amb. Sondland said there was a ‘quid pro quo.’

Here is an example of the hearsay: “Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I conveyed this message to Mr. Yermack on Sept 1, 2019, in connection with Vice President Pence’s visit to Warsaw and a meeting with President Zelensky.”

Another bit of hearsay was when Taylor noted that a staffer allegedly overheard the President say he wanted an investigation of Biden.

That is the very definition of gossip.

There is a treaty passed five years or so ago that calls for the President to address corruption tied to Ukraine. The President did that. It’s not a crime.

Taylor never even spoke with President Trump. Read the full testimony on this link.

There were a lot of lies about Amb. Sondland’s testimony again. Rep. Meadows addressed that.

Watch Devin Nunes’ opening statement:

The very best moment came when lying Schiff claimed he didn’t know who the whistleblower is. Hello, it’s Eric Ciaramella. Just ask your staff who provided him with “guidance.”

Adam Schiff claims not to know the identity of the Whistleblower. Does anyone actually believe him?pic.twitter.com/pOZZj3imGu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2019

As Rep. Stefanik said, the hearing was a flop:

Rep. Stefanik: today was “an abject failure for the Democrats & for Adam Schiff”https://t.co/MFzPrvn8ez pic.twitter.com/CTDgULFTeW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2019