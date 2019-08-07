Joaquin Castro doxes Trump donors to sic the lunatics on them

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, the brother to the presidential candidate and son of communist LaRaza Rosie, doxed some of Donald Trump’s donors. Obviously, he did it so they would be threatened and put in danger.

On Monday, Castro tweeted the names and employers of 44 San Antonio residents who donated the federal maximum to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The tweet was hateful and meant to stir up the mob. He said the donors were fueling hate against immigrants [illegal], labeled as invaders. It’s illegal immigrants, not legal immigrants and it has nothing to do with race. The entire world is invading. Do they think Trump and supporters hate the world? They want borders.

The word ‘invade’ is not going to be banned because some violent lunatic used it. That is simply absurd, but it’s what they want. They abuse our language for their own ends. When we have months of more than 100,000 coming in monthly from around the world, it qualifies as an invasion.

Joaquin, like his brother, wants open borders. His mother hated traditional Americans.

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩.

Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u

— Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

The people he doxed have businesses or work in businesses. He clearly wants to destroy them for not wanting to vote Democrat. He’s hoping the mob shows up at their jobs. Castro is a typical leftist who vanquishes anyone with whom he disagrees politically.

People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period. This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand. https://t.co/PbxUMIOhae — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 6, 2019