Joaquin Castro Got What He Wanted — Trump Donors Are Threatened

Rep. Joaquin Castro, brother of presidential candidate Julian, got what he wanted when he published a nasty tweet with the names and information on local Trump donors, eight of whom also donated to him or his brother. In the tweet, he accused Trump donors of “fueling a campaign of hate.”

Joaquin singled out donors he would dox by race because he left all Latino/a donors to Trump off his hit list.

That’s the latest planned attack by Democrats — call Trump supporters haters, white supremacists, and even murderers.

He wanted the donors to be abused and they are in that position. The nutjobs he called up with his hateful tweet are rising from whatever rock they live under.

What kind of congressman does a thing like this? His ethics are sorely lacking.

KTRH News Radio shared a message one of Trump’s donors got after Julian Castro posted it in a tweet. It contains graphic language.

A woman,who was on the Donald Trump donor list that Joaquin Castro tweeted out, received a vicious voicemail calling her a racist and threatening to post her number and extension all over the internet. This is now the left operates. We must stand strong

⚠️ graphic language pic.twitter.com/NvLRLX53VH — Priscilla (@OratioLiberum) August 8, 2019

Here is another:

WATCH: Trump donor reacts to being targeted by @Castro4Congress‘s dangerous and reckless tweet pic.twitter.com/ndu7eIKsRG — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 8, 2019

Here’s another:

One Trump donor Joaquin Castro targeted on Twitter received 25 phone calls before noon. “We were gonna use you for business, but we found out you’re a racist. We hope that you burn in hell and your business will go with you.” Thanks @JoaquinCastrotx! Big public service here. pic.twitter.com/X5epowhFxh — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

Now the talking head lunatics are calling for assaults.

This is why #JoaquinCastro hit list was a terroristic threat. https://t.co/5ox7fR7XwG — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 9, 2019

As Rep. Collins said, this is “dangerous” and “reckless.” Freedom of speech should never be threatened for political gains, and no American should be targeted for their beliefs.

This is dangerous, reckless, and has to stop. Freedom of speech should never be threatened for political gains, and no American should be targeted for their beliefs.https://t.co/kz3seQytR9 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) August 7, 2019