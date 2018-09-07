Job #s Up, Hourly Wages Up, Working Man’s Lot Improves, Let’s Impeach!

The U.S. economy added 201,000 jobs in August, while unemployment stayed below four percent for the second straight month.

The ‘jobs added’ figure beat economists’ expectations while the unemployment rate was slightly higher than expected at 3.9% instead of 3.8%, according to CNBC.

Economists predicted 191,000 jobs.

Average hourly earnings jumped by 2.9 percent, above the 2.7 percent increase expected.

The record low unemployment for blacks continues.

It’s the fourth time in eight months this year that the economy has added at least 200,000 jobs in a month.

The U.S. has created 1.65 million jobs in 2018 so far, and 3.58 million jobs since February 2017, the first full month of the new presidency. The unemployment rate has been 4.1 percent or lower since October 2017.

I know let’s impeach him! We want Obama-era numbers and a depressed economy.

The biggest contributor to job gains was in professional and business services, which added 53,000. Heath care grew by 33,000, wholesale trade rose by 22,000, and transportation and warehousing contributed 20,000 to the total.

He can’t compete with Obama who added part-time and low-wage jobs!

There also were 6,000 new mining jobs in a profession that has added 104,000 positions since October 2016, primarily in support activities.

Construction also grew by 23,000, though manufacturing lost 3,000 positions.

We don’t want that, we want the able-bodied and college grads reduced to menial, low-paying jobs like we had under Obama!