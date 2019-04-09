Jobs are going to immigrants over citizens at a phenomenal rate

More and more, the country is becoming a nation in which foreigners are preferred over citizens, especially when it comes to the workforce.

The government jobs report in April estimated that 196,000 new jobs were created in the U.S. during March. Over the last three months, the average has been above 180,000 a month, Numbers USA reports.

That’s not bad but the problem with that for Americans is every month, the government issues around 90,000-lifetime work permits to new immigrants — about half the number of new jobs.

Roy Beck says that a quick look at births of immigrants over the past couple decades suggests that 60,000 to 70,000 U.S.-born children of immigrants enter the workforce each month.

Tens of thousands of temporary work permits are handed out to foreign workers each month.

Breitbart reported in March:

While about 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants continue being admitted to the U.S. every year to compete against America’s working and middle class for jobs, there remains 6.2 million Americans who are unemployed, 13.4 percent of whom are teenagers, and seven percent of whom are black Americans.

Overall, there remain about 1.3 million U.S. workers who have been jobless for at least 27 weeks, accounting for 20.4 percent of the total unemployed population. Roughly 4.3 million Americans are working part-time but want full-time jobs and 1.4 million Americans who are not in the labor force but want a job, including 428,000 workers who are discouraged by their job prospects.

Looking at the actual numbers isn’t bigotry as some would have you believe.