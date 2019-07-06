Joe Biden Apologizes for the “Pain” He Caused

Joe Biden is now apologizing for doing nothing wrong. These Democrats are pathetic. He’s sorry for the “pain” he caused. The so-called pain was manufactured by his opponents.

“Now was I wrong a few weeks ago, to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was.” Biden told a mostly black audience at a community in Sumter, South Carolina. “I regret it. I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception that I caused anybody.”

THE STORY

At a New York fundraiser, Biden said there was a need to work together to fix the “broken” political system in the 80s. He recalled when he served alongside former Sens. James O. Eastland, of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge, of Georgia — two racist segregationists — they were able to get along in spite of their differences.

“The point I’m making is you don’t have to agree. You don’t have to like the people in terms of their views,” Biden said, adding that Eastland called him “son,” rather than “boy” — a pejorative way that white segregationists addressed African Americans.

Kamala Harris attacked him for it during the debate with a trumped up interpretation. To a normal person, Kamala Harris looked like a lunatic railing against Biden for opposing busing in the early ’80s. Busing at the time was very unpopular with all races.

The other candidates attacked him with absurd comments about being in pain. Cory Booker kept talking about the “pain” it caused. Puhleeze.These are the people who abuse the heck out of the right and they are never sorry, but they apologize to each other for nothing.