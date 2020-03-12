Joe Biden “cannot be Commander-in-Chief”

People like to pretend Joe Biden is moderate, but, of course, he is not. He is just as far-left as the rest of the new Democrat Party. Even if he wasn’t, he does not have the mental faculties to resist the pressure of the progressive forces pushing him towards November. He doesn’t really know what’s going on it seems.

Joe cannot be president.

Watch this clip and listen to his crazy answer to the reporter’s question. Sad and scary

It’s actually difficult to watch this clip. It’s not Biden’s fault, but he cannot be Commander-in-Chief. Even if our country could somehow embrace his radical views, he cannot handle the hardest job on earth…pic.twitter.com/kPiKXtacaK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 11, 2020

So, huh? He’s out of it.

I’m okay with him banning the AR-14 though — as he screamed out when he was fighting with an auto worker yesterday — as long as he leaves the AR-15 alone.

Here he is telling the auto worker he’s going to slap him in the face.

Last night in his victory speech, Joe Biden said by voting for him, we were “a step closer to restoring decency, dignity, and honor to the White House” Is this what that looks like, Joe? 🤔pic.twitter.com/A4O4Q0Pe7n — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 11, 2020

Biden was angry that the man accused him of saying he would take away our guns. Joe lied and said he never said that. But, Bingo, he did!

Joe Biden is now claiming that he never said he would take away the American people's guns… Yet, less than a year ago, when asked about the claim that a Biden Administration would come for your guns, he said: "Bingo, you're right…"pic.twitter.com/KuMqUPUvUJ — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) March 12, 2020

Biden’s ad campaign is pathetic too. In this clip, he says he really needs your help. He needs help alright.

Democrats are desperate and want to drag him into November and beyond. Then they believe they can put handlers in to lead the nation. We will have unelected bureaucrats running the country.

This must not happen.