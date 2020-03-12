Joe Biden “cannot be Commander-in-Chief”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

People like to pretend Joe Biden is moderate, but, of course, he is not. He is just as far-left as the rest of the new Democrat Party. Even if he wasn’t, he does not have the mental faculties to resist the pressure of the progressive forces pushing him towards November. He doesn’t really know what’s going on it seems.

Joe cannot be president.

Watch this clip and listen to his crazy answer to the reporter’s question. Sad and scary

So, huh? He’s out of it.

I’m okay with him banning the AR-14 though — as he screamed out when he was fighting with an auto worker yesterday — as long as he leaves the AR-15 alone.

Here he is telling the auto worker he’s going to slap him in the face.

Biden was angry that the man accused him of saying he would take away our guns. Joe lied and said he never said that. But, Bingo, he did!

Biden’s ad campaign is pathetic too. In this clip, he says he really needs your help. He needs help alright.

Democrats are desperate and want to drag him into November and beyond. Then they believe they can put handlers in to lead the nation. We will have unelected bureaucrats running the country.

This must not happen.

