Joe Biden Defends Hunter, Yells “You’re a Damn Liar”

Joe Biden was speaking to a gathering of Democrats when one gentleman approached him, stating that he got his son, Hunter, situated in Burisma, and his son has no experience. It was all to get access to the presidency.

Biden’s true colors came out as he told the man, “You’re a damn liar. Man, that’s not true, and no one has ever said that.” No one.

[No one?]

“I see it on the TV,” the man said.

[…]

“By the way, I’m not sedentary. I get up and, and, and…but the reason I’m running because I’ve been around a long time. I don’t know those people now, and I get things done. That’s why I’m running.”

[…]

Biden added, “Let’s do pushups together.”

The clowns in the audience laughed and applauded.

It continued with Joe lying, raising his voice, and calling the man “Jack” in a derogatory sense.

The audience loved it, which does not speak well of them.

The man said he wouldn’t vote for him. Joe said he knew he wouldn’t since he’s too old to vote for him.

The audience laughed as if that was funny. It looks like Joe is feeling the pressure, but it’s hard to say. He has always been a nasty authoritarian.


Doc
Doc
He got his booster shot of his special juice prior to the show , makes him animated for a bit then the crash.

Frank S.
Frank S.
Now Slow Joe couldn’t do a pushup to get himself up from one of his many falls.

