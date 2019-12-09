Joe Biden doesn’t know or care what Hunter did but Rudy does

Joe Biden says he isn’t sure what Hunter did and he doesn’t care, “because I trust my son,” Axios reported.

Biden claimed once again that there is “no evidence.” The interviewer didn’t question him about the now-viral clip where he is seen and heard bragging about extorting Ukraine to drop the Burisma probe or lose $1 billion in U.S. Aid.

.@JoeBiden on his son Hunter’s work in Ukraine: “I don’t know what he was doing.”@mikeallen: “Well you’ve had a lot of time. Isn’t this something you want to get to the bottom of?” Biden: “No. Because I trust my son.” @dctvny @hbodocs pic.twitter.com/zozGlVZ3WP — Axios (@axios) December 8, 2019

Joe Biden also claims staffers never warned that his youngest son’s role with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas conglomerate, posed a conflict of interest — contradicting one of his top advisers.

BIDEN blames his staff for not flagging conflict concerns about his son’s BURISMA post. “Nobody warned me about a potential conflict of interest,” @JoeBiden told @RachelNPR. “They should have told me.” *at least 1 aide reportedly raised the issue w/ himhttps://t.co/RYnShqRw8v — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) December 8, 2019

That isn’t what his former top aide said.

Amos Hochstein told The New Yorker in July that he had broached the subject of Hunter Biden and Burisma with the former vice president in December 2015.

As “Joe Biden prepared to return to Ukraine, his aides braced for renewed scrutiny of Hunter’s relationship with Burisma,” the magazine noted. “Amos Hochstein, the Obama Administration’s special envoy for energy policy, raised the matter with Biden, but did not go so far as to recommend that Hunter leave the board.”

That can be easily explained by Joe’s dementia.

Byron York added to that on Twitter, “Important point: Biden says there’s ‘no evidence’ about Hunter. But also says he hasn’t looked and doesn’t want to. Some Biden supporters take same position.”

RUDY & OANN GO TO BUDAPEST & UKRAINE

Last week, Rudy Giuliani was in Budapest and Ukraine with Chanel Rion of One America News.

Watch the introduction:

AMBASSADOR YOVANOVITCH MIGHT HAVE LIED UNDER OATH

One America’s Chanel Rion has been tracking down Ukrainian witnesses as part of an exclusive OAN investigative series, which dismantles the baseless Adam Schiff impeachment hoax. She spoke with Ukrainian former Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko, who said Yovanovitch perjured herself before Congress.

He was given a list of cases to open and close but he refused. The list came from Ambassador Yovanovitch and she spoke with him about it. During the hearings, she said she never gave him a list. Technically, she didn’t hand it to him.

Watch:

Shokin Confirms

Watch 2hr. ONE AMERICA NEWS today at 2 PM Pacific Time. pic.twitter.com/0WAd7t77fC — Adam Hefner (@patriot696) December 8, 2019

The President Said Rudy Got a Lot of Good Information. “I heard he’s found plenty,” the President said.