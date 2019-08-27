Joe Biden Is Wrong, He is Going Nuts

No sooner did Joe Biden assure us he’s “not going nuts” when we find out he is going nuts. He set up his main campaign office in Pennsylvania and he’s running around saying “we don’t need coal.” This is only seven years after he said he was a big coal supporter.

Joe Biden in 2012: We “desperately need coal.” Joe Biden today: There is no place for coal and fracking in a Biden administration. This is not going over well with energy workers in states like Pennsylvania & West Virginia! pic.twitter.com/2jAasbMJrW — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 25, 2019

When asked about a $25 minimum wage for renewable energy workers while being confronted on his climate plan, Joe Biden responded, “that’s what we’re doing.” That was after a campaign speech in Keene, N.H.this past weekend.

Asked about $25 minimum wage for renewable energy workers, Biden responds “that’s what we’re doing”https://t.co/Lu1xOUkjXg pic.twitter.com/fvUCQPU1pT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2019

Joe is in big trouble according to the polls, which means we’re left with two communists who call themselves socialists.

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki reports that there has been a sharp drop in support for Joe Biden in a new poll, noting that Biden is “in particular trouble” with “the floor pretty much falling out” with Democrat voters under 50pic.twitter.com/WaAgOrJLsi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 26, 2019