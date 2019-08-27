Joe Biden Is Wrong, He is Going Nuts

S.Noble
No sooner did Joe Biden assure us he’s “not going nuts” when we find out he is going nuts. He set up his main campaign office in Pennsylvania and he’s running around saying “we don’t need coal.” This is only seven years after he said he was a big coal supporter.

When asked about a $25 minimum wage for renewable energy workers while being confronted on his climate plan, Joe Biden responded, “that’s what we’re doing.” That was after a campaign speech in Keene, N.H.this past weekend.

Joe is in big trouble according to the polls, which means we’re left with two communists who call themselves socialists.