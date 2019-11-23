Joe Biden names his potential VPs to a teeny audience

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Former vice president Joe Biden spoke before yet another teeny audience and named four potential choices for vice president. His list includes former Democrat gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams of Georgia [the fake governor of Georgia — she never conceded], New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and even President Trump’s former acting Attorney General Sally Yates [famous for refusing to follow the President’s orders].

Multiple reporters tweeted out details of Biden’s remarks. He reportedly stated that none of the choices were “definite.”

KAMALA IS POSSIBLY INTERVIEWING FOR VP

Kamala Harris isn’t on the list yet. She hasn’t been particularly nice to sleepy Joe but she changed her tune drastically on ‘The Late Show.’

Kamala Harris reacted to Senator Graham launching a probe into the Bidens in Ukraine and said, “Leave Joe alone.” That is a new line from the failed presidential candidate. It sounds like she’s officially running for vice president. Her presidential campaign is on life support. All that is left for her is VP.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...