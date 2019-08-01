Joe Biden pleads for mercy & then wants to put people in jail

Ten more Democratic presidential candidates took the stage Wednesday — former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

When Biden walked across the stage to greet Kamala Harris, his nemesis, he said, “Go easy on me, kid.” She’s 54 years old but he is a dinosaur, to be fair.

That won’t work on the Mullahs, Kim Jong-un, or President Xi. Can you hear him saying, please Vlad, go easy on me.

Watch his hot mic moment pleading with Kamala:

IF YOU DISAGREE WITH HIS PLAN, YOU WILL GO TO JAIL

Biden wants to put insurance executives in jail for what he says are their roles in the opioid crisis. Biden’s good at imprisoning people. He did a bang up job with his crime bill decades ago.

“I have the only plan that limits the ability of insurance companies to charge unreasonable prices, flat out, number one,” Biden said.

“Number two,” he added, “we should put some of these insurance executives who totally oppose my plan in jail for the nine billion opioids they sell out there.”

“They are misrepresenting to the American people what need to be done,” he said.

In other words, he’s going to imprison people who disagree with his healthcare plan.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden says he wants to jail private citizens who do not go along with his health care plan pic.twitter.com/Bpl8QCZYrf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 1, 2019