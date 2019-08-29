Joe Biden responds to WaPo calling him out for his moving but fake war story

The Washington Post nailed Joe Biden, a pathological liar, for combining three war stories into one recently at a town hall in New Hampshire. It’s a story he has told before and it’s ever-changing.

“In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony,” WaPo wrote.

In New Hampshire, he told one of his versions of a moving war story that appears to be three stories combined into one, according to the newspaper.

His communications staff says he’s always been like this. If they mean dishonest, that’s true, but now it is truly worse.

He told the 400 people in a college meeting hall:

A four-star general had asked the then-vice president to travel to Kunar province in Afghanistan, a dangerous foray into “godforsaken country” to recognize the remarkable heroism of a Navy captain.

Some told him it was too risky, but Biden said he brushed off their concerns. “We can lose a vice president,” he said. “We can’t lose many more of these kids. Not a joke.”

The Navy captain, Biden recalled Friday night, had rappelled down a 60-foot ravine under fire and retrieved the body of an American comrade, carrying him on his back. Now the general wanted Biden to pin a Silver Star on the American hero who, despite his bravery, felt like a failure.

“He said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing!’ ” Biden said, his jaw clenched and his voice rising to a shout. “’ Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died!’ ”

“This is the God’s truth,” Biden had said as he told the story. “My word as a Biden.”

As WaPo says, he got almost every detail of the story wrong:

Biden visited Kunar province in 2008 as a U.S. senator, not as vice president. The service member who performed the celebrated rescue that Biden described as a 20-year-old Army specialist, not a much older Navy captain. And that soldier, Kyle J. White, never had a Silver Star, or any other medal, pinned on him by Biden. At a White House ceremony six years after Biden’s visit, White stood at attention as President Barack Obama placed a Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor, around his neck.

JOE RESPONDS

Joe didn’t apologize or correct the story. His response is “the essence” is correct.

From the Post and Courier:

At the beginning of a pre-scheduled interview with The Post and Courier following a town hall in Rock Hill, Biden said he had not read The Washington Post story yet but does not think he conflated details from multiple different stories.

“I don’t understand what they’re talking about, but the central point is it was absolutely accurate what I said,” Biden said. “He refused the medal. I put it on him, he said, ‘Don’t do that to me, sir. He died. He died.’ ”

The story published while Biden was speaking at Clinton College.

Biden did acknowledge that there are at least two different stories that he likes to tell.

“There was one that relates to the forward-operating base in Afghanistan that I went to and a separate one where I went on the streets of Afghanistan where a young man pulled someone from a burning humvee,” Biden said.

Asked about all his gaffes, Joe responded:

Asked about those concerns, Biden said he thinks “it’s ridiculous,” and he disputed the notion “that there’s anything I said about that that wasn’t the essence of the story.”

“The story was that he refused the medal because the fella he tried to save —and risked his life saving — died,” Biden said. “That’s the beginning, middle, and end. The rest of you guys can take it and do what you want with it.”

Ah, ya know, it’s roughly the same thing.

This is insane. Joe Biden needs to retire. He can’t possibly make it as President.