Joe Biden says China’s not a threat, Man

You will be very happy to know that China isn’t a problem, so says Sleepy Joe Biden. China’s no problem, man. He knows that’s true since he has spent a lot of time with them.

We hear Hunter did too.

Everyone of any repute says China’s a problem. Did Joe miss the armed islands in the South China Sea, the cyberattacks and hacking, the creeping on Hong Kong and — soon — Taiwan? Did he forget that they play vicious games with the currency? Didn’t he notice the nearly-one million Muslims being marched off to gulags and the total lack of free speech? How about the many ways they are controlling our free speech?

While he’s saying this, George Soros is interviewing and telling the world that China is extremely dangerous.

Soros told the NY Times, “I consider Xi Jinping’s China the worst threat to an open society.”

He called China “a mortal enemy” and said the West gave it too much of the benefit of the doubt.

“We should recognize it: It’s a different system. It’s totally opposed to ours, diametrically opposed to ours,” he said. Perhaps to qualify his words, he added: “I’m not anti-Chinese at all. I’m just anti-Xi Jinping.”

Finally, something Soros said that we can agree with.

We don’t know where Joe’s coming from, but we imagine his son would agree with his father. They’ve been very generous to him.