Joe Biden throws in with the Portland rioters

Former Vice President and current basement dweller Joe Biden didn’t feel the need to condemn the ‘protesters’ rioting each night in Portland. Instead, he said Tuesday that the Trump administration was deploying the Department of Homeland Security officers in Portland without clearly defined goals.

He has thrown in 100% with the rioters in Portland. He’s backing them up. Their violence is the fault of the President and his federal agents, according to him.

“We have a president who is determined to sow chaos and division, to make matters worse instead of better,” said Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The president did state the goals which right now are to protect federal buildings that Antifa seeks to burn down. Joe apparently doesn’t know that. He needs to get out of his basement more.

Nancy Pelosi said the other day that ICE, who are helping to protect federal buildings, are “stormtroopers” or Gestapo.

ICE director Mike Morgan gave an impassioned response:

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of Homeland Security, told reporters that nearly 60 straight nights of violence in Portland necessitated federal officers to protect a federal courthouse downtown.

“These individuals are organized and they have one mission in mind: to burn down or to cause extreme damage to the federal courthouse and to law enforcement officers,” Wolf said.

Despite their military appearance, Wolf said they are civilian police wearing the camouflage outfits from their routine assignments along the southern border.

“The smear attacks leveled against our officers are disgusting,” Wolf said. “These police officers are not stormtroopers. They are not the Gestapo as some have described them. That description is offensive, it’s hyperbolic and it’s dishonest.”

The clashes have spurred calls in the Democratic House to investigate the deployment of federal authorities.

BIDEN LIES

Biden lied again and said federal authorities tear-gassed peaceful protesters before Trump walked across Lafayette Square to pose with a Bible for photographs in front of St. John’s Church.

“We all remember the appalling scenes in front of the White House when peaceful protestors were gassed to make way for a Trump photo op,” Biden said. He continued his talking point, “We need a president who will bring us together instead of tear us apart, calm instead of inflame, and enforce the law faithfully rather than put his political interests first.”

That’s a lot of nothing of substance.

We all know by now that it is not true. He knows it is not true. The AG made that decision, the President didn’t know about it, tear gas was not used, and the reason for it was the violence from the mob.

THE ‘PROTESTERS’ ARE VIOLENT ANARCHISTS

In Portland, violent protesters are armed with lasers, baseball bats, fireworks, metal pipes, and other weapons, Wolf said. They have destroyed fencing, painted graffiti on buildings, torn plywood from the courthouse, and thrown explosive materials inside the courthouse, he said.

“We see them planning their attacks. Yet the city of Portland takes little to no action to stop or disperse this crowd,” Wolf said. “Department law enforcement officers are there to protect a symbol of justice, the courthouse.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown have each asked the federal officers to leave the city. But Wolf said they must remain until the violence ends.

“If you did your job from the local perspective, we wouldn’t even be there,” Wolf said. “If you are a violent rioter looking to inflict damage to federal property or law enforcement officers, you need to find another line of work.”