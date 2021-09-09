Joe Biden to help building of a terrorist pipeline while destroying US energy

















Joe Biden ended construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office. He also ended the construction of the Trump border wall, leaving the material to rot. It’s costing billions to do it.

In May, Joe Biden waived sanctions on Russia’s gas pipeline to Germany. The Nordstream 2 pipeline gives Russia tremendous power over Europe. It gives Russia power over Europe’s energy resources. Biden received money from a top Russian lobbyist right before the approval.

Biden is also supporting a wall to be built on the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. He routinely does that.

That takes us to today. The Biden administration is expected to waive sanctions on Syria to allow an energy deal with Hezbollah terrorists that includes an oil pipeline through Syria to Lebanon.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on the lifting of sanctions on Syrian terrorist Bashar-al-Assad to help ease an energy deal with Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon.

The administration wants to waive portions of the bipartisan Caesar Act, which applied wide-ranging sanctions on Assad for his war crimes in Syria to make it happen.

Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, is pressing Egypt to sell gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that runs through Syria, congressional sources told the Washington Free Beacon. The Biden administration would have to waive key sanctions on Assad so the deal will go through.

This is as Biden is destroying the US energy sector and making us dependent on oil from people who hate us. He is begging OPEC for more oil production, which they have refused.

If leftists hadn’t told the America First population that The New World Order is a conspiracy theory, we’d say this is to rush us into the new global fascist governance. But, of course, we know better.

