Joe Biden– unions don’t care about you “ace, rage, or gender”

Joe Biden took another lid and is resting today, much as he does most days. So, we thought you might want to see what he’s been up to when he’s not taking a lid.

Unions built the middle class no matter what your ace, rage, or gender, he told one audience of union members.

This was before he falsely claimed at the ABC town hall that the boilermakers’ union endorsed him wholeheartedly. That union was very unhappy about that.

Joe Biden, while RAGE yelling, says “unions built the middle class, no matter what your ace, rage, or gender.” pic.twitter.com/LlvJvQKSlD — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) October 16, 2020

Joe is screaming for support from his union friends:

WHY IS JOE BIDEN SCREAMING LIKE A LUNATIC AT EVERYONE!!!! Wow, this is bad. pic.twitter.com/EFoGouMAVH — (@my3monkees) October 16, 2020

Joe was in Pennsylvania and scared the workers in the plant when he told them they were thinking of shutting down the plant. The management had to send out a notice right away to explain they weren’t thinking of shutting down.

Watch:

Joe Biden caused a panic among some Pennsylvania plant workers after he falsely claimed their facility was “thinking of shutting down.” The facility had to clean up Biden’s mess and tell workers his claim is not true. Biden made them worry for no reason! pic.twitter.com/6tH4l8YmIm — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

Biden lied about healthcare and court packing. Filling a court vacancy is not court packing and President Trump never said he’d take away anyone’s healthcare or social security.

Biden sounds weak and frail here.

.@JoeBiden accuses Trump of “court packing” for nominating ACB to fill the current SCOTUS vacancy pic.twitter.com/5OEgq3b093 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2020

So there you have it, your next president, one french fry short of a Happy Meal.