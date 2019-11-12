Joe Biden’s bloopers for Tuesday, talking geese, bullets, & math problems

Former Vice President Joe Biden is failing miserably on the campaign trail. It’s hard to believe he will make it to the end of the Primary, much less a win in the general election. Democrats don’t even have a challenger.

They have two communists/socialists up next that Democrats are trying to sell as liberals, a mayor of a small deteriorating city, and some almost also-rans.

Then there are the ones who want to enter the race like Mike Bloomberg who thinks China listens to its people. Tell that to the people in Hong Kong. There’s always Eric Holder of Fast & Furious fame who also released dangerous FALN terrorists in the 1990s.

QUID PRO QUO JOE ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Clips, bullets, magazines, geese, what the hay is this man talking about?

HYSTERICAL! I don’t understand a word this man is saying! Psst.. Before you start talking about our 2A or ammo of any sort, at least ask someone.. This is actually a complete fail! 😂 Raise your hand if you agree 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3Ys4DOqGSD — JamieR {🎗} Army Girl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Jamierodr14) November 10, 2019

WATCH THIS SHORT

MORE TRAIL TALK WITH JOE

On the trail, Biden was asked how he would help troops not getting proper medical care. That is something the President has been working on and something Biden never did while he was in charge.

After saying “I won’t do it now,” Biden then takes out his paper schedule from his pocket and shows everyone his schedule for doing “it” now.

A few seconds later, Biden mixes up numbers when talking about U.S. troops.

“US daily troop update — US troops dead — died — 6,900,” Biden said. “Yesterday was 6,989,” he added.

What is going on with Joe Biden? After saying “I won’t do it now,” Joe Biden then takes out his schedule from his pocket and shows everyone his schedule, doing “it” now. In this same 21 second clip, Biden also showed the country that he doesn’t know how numbers work. pic.twitter.com/473MCfTgjO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 12, 2019

What’s this?

Joe Biden just made a joke about whacking @realDonaldTrump during his CNN town hall tonight. “The politics has gotten just so out of whack. But it’s going to come back and whack [laughs to himself] this guy.” pic.twitter.com/yNQRFik3ua — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 12, 2019

The one thing we know is Putin thinks he’s mentally unfit too.

Joe Biden: “Two things I learned last couple of weeks. One, Putin doesn’t want me to be president. And number two, that this guy Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee. But I tell them I’m coming.” pic.twitter.com/3pZ0LTR6vf — The Hill (@thehill) November 12, 2019

THE YOUTH LIKE COMMUNISM AKA SOCIALISM

Joe is coming in third in the polls in Iowa and New Hampshire and the youth don’t want him.

According to this poll of college students, the communists win out and even the communist Yang beats Joe.

National Poll Of College Students: Sanders 34%

Warren 27%

Yang 10%

Biden 8%

Buttigieg 7%

Harris 3%

The rest 1% or less Chegg/College Pulse Election Weekly Tracking Pollhttps://t.co/VgNcbR01w9 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 11, 2019

The breakdown of whites and blacks shows blacks aren’t falling for his new-found love for their cause.

National Democratic Primary Of College Students: Among Whites

Sanders 31%

Warren 31%

Buttigieg 11%

Biden 9%

Yang 8%

Harris 2%

Gabbard 1% Among Blacks:

Sanders 38%

Warren 24%

Yang 11%

Harris 9%

Biden 8%

Gabbard 2% — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 11, 2019