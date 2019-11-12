Joe Biden’s bloopers for Tuesday, talking geese, bullets, & math problems

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Former Vice President Joe Biden is failing miserably on the campaign trail. It’s hard to believe he will make it to the end of the Primary, much less a win in the general election. Democrats don’t even have a challenger.

They have two communists/socialists up next that Democrats are trying to sell as liberals, a mayor of a small deteriorating city, and some almost also-rans.

Then there are the ones who want to enter the race like Mike Bloomberg who thinks China listens to its people. Tell that to the people in Hong Kong. There’s always Eric Holder of Fast & Furious fame who also released dangerous FALN terrorists in the 1990s.

QUID PRO QUO JOE ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Clips, bullets, magazines, geese, what the hay is this man talking about?

WATCH THIS SHORT

MORE TRAIL TALK WITH JOE

On the trail, Biden was asked how he would help troops not getting proper medical care. That is something the President has been working on and something Biden never did while he was in charge.

After saying “I won’t do it now,” Biden then takes out his paper schedule from his pocket and shows everyone his schedule for doing “it” now.

A few seconds later, Biden mixes up numbers when talking about U.S. troops.

“US daily troop update — US troops dead — died — 6,900,” Biden said. “Yesterday was 6,989,” he added.

What’s this?

The one thing we know is Putin thinks he’s mentally unfit too.

THE YOUTH LIKE COMMUNISM AKA SOCIALISM

Joe is coming in third in the polls in Iowa and New Hampshire and the youth don’t want him.

According to this poll of college students, the communists win out and even the communist Yang beats Joe.

The breakdown of whites and blacks shows blacks aren’t falling for his new-found love for their cause.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...