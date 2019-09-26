Joe Biden’s Brother Accused of Sleazy Business Practices

James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, is accused of truly sleazy business practices and is being sued over it.

James Biden promised executives that his brother would promote their business, and specifically their oral rinse commonly used by cancer patients, as part of the Biden Cancer Initiative, a participant in the conversation told Politico.

The cancer initiative is supposed to honor Joe’s deceased son Beau.

Last year, James’ business partners were considering investing in Integrate Oral Care, and during a November 2018 phone call, James promised the Florida-based oral care firm that he would use Joe’s political clout to bring more exposure to the firm, according to Michael Frey, whose healthcare firm is suing James.

“He said his brother would be very excited about this product,” Frey said.

Frey’s firm, Diverse Medical Management is suing James Biden and his partners in Tennessee, alleging they disingenuously offered to invest in the firm as part of a fraudulent scheme to drive it into bankruptcy and steal its business model.

The fact that this showed up in the left-wing Politico solidifies for some of us the idea that Democrats are ready to toss Joe Biden to the curb. Actually, the brouhaha over Ukraine already seemed to have proven that they were done with him. Any attack on President Trump over Ukraine must include attacks on Biden, yet Democrats are going with it. \

The allegation is the latest of many times Biden’s relatives have invoked the former vice president and his political clout to further their private business dealings, Politico writes.

Jim Biden denies it all and Joe Biden has no comment.

IN ANOTHER CASE

In a separate, previously unreported, lawsuit, Integrate is suing James Biden’s business partners in Palm Beach County, Florida, alleging a breach of contract for failing to follow through on an agreement to invest $3 million in the firm. The suit was filed in June against Platinum Global Partners, a Florida investment firm that has worked with James Biden in recent years on healthcare-related ventures.