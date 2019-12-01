Joe Biden’s hot, hairy legs & learning about roaches

A newly resurfaced video clip from 2017 shows Joe Biden recounting a strange tale that went under the radar when he first made it. It appears to have been during his already very strange ‘corn pop‘ speech at a pool in Delaware.
In the full clip, he talked about his encounter with a gang member named Corn Pop. In the alleged incident, he claims he deftly avoided a razor-and-chain fight with a gang leader named Corn Pop. This incident took place — allegedly — when Biden was serving as the only lifeguard at a predominately black Delaware pool in the summer of 1962.
The story was told in front of a small gathering that included children.
Biden is usually the hero in the middle of many of his stories.
Here's the full clip. That is not doctored. https://t.co/CAyxECPPoj
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 1, 2019
All I can say is oh my God, Joe gotta go.
He is such a pandering SOB and the gullibles fall right in line with him. Not one could see this tactic honed to perfection by Democrats. Not one can honestly say their lives are better off after Obama.