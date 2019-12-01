Joe Biden’s hot, hairy legs & learning about roaches

A newly resurfaced video clip from 2017 shows Joe Biden recounting a strange tale that went under the radar when he first made it. It appears to have been during his already very strange ‘corn pop‘ speech at a pool in Delaware.

In the full clip, he talked about his encounter with a gang member named Corn Pop. In the alleged incident, he claims he deftly avoided a razor-and-chain fight with a gang leader named Corn Pop. This incident took place — allegedly — when Biden was serving as the only lifeguard at a predominately black Delaware pool in the summer of 1962.

The story was told in front of a small gathering that included children.

Biden is usually the hero in the middle of many of his stories.

Here's the full clip. That is not doctored. https://t.co/CAyxECPPoj — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 1, 2019

All I can say is oh my God, Joe gotta go.