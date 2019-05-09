Joe Biden’s Running on One of the Most Radical Ideas

Of all the radical and dangerous ideas coming from the left, one of the worst is to give benefits to illegal aliens, especially health care. It makes the journey worthwhile for them. That is one idea that Joe Biden is running with.

“I think that anyone who is in a situation where they’re in need of healthcare, regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented, we have an obligation to see that they are cared for,” Biden said in Los Angeles. “That’s why I think we need more clinics around the country.”

The system is going broke now. Where does he think this money is coming from?

Joe Biden says the US should provide healthcare to people “regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented.” pic.twitter.com/19La4DEtXK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 9, 2019

Since September, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says we have taken in 1% of the population of Guatemala and Honduras. Last month alone, there were more than 109,000 border crossings and the total by the end of the year will be more than double the year before.

The chief of the Border Patrol, Carla Provost, told a Senate Judiciary panel that “our apprehension numbers are off the charts.”

“We cannot address this crisis by shifting more resources. It’s like holding a bucket under a faucet. It doesn’t matter how many buckets you give me if we can’t turn off the flow,” she said.

Our Medicare and Medicaid systems are strained and will be bankrupt by 2033. We simply cannot continue taking in the world of people in need or just grifters who come for free benefits.

Biden will say and do anything.