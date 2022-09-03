Joe Biden’s Soul of America Speech, the Takeaways

By Mark Schwendau

Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday night on September 1. For dramatic effect, he spoke from Independence Hall. His “Soul of the Nation,” or, as the Democrats call it, “Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” speech was delivered outside in Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. This is the place known as the birthplace of American democracy and where Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign. This speech came one week after his Rockville, Maryland, speech, where he made his divisive partisan comments to a small group of Democratic donors against “MAGA Republicans.” Many in the know correctly viewed the Rockville speech as a precursor to what was to come in the Philadelphia speech.

Whether you classify Biden’s speech as a political speech or the rantings of a senile old man, either way, airing it was wrong by past practice. The mainstream media more and more seems like an extension of the DNC, and former President Trump was correct in calling them out as “fake news.”

On December 11, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt told his press secretary, Stephen T. Early, that the government should take over one of the national broadcast networks. The Defense Communications Board (DCB) was created for just such a national emergency. The FCC and the DCB were empowered by Section 606 of the 1934 Communications Act. This act was expressly designed to give the president full control over electronic transmissions in such circumstances.

Section 606(c), of the 1934 Communications Act gave the president control to suspend and commandeer the country’s entire electronic regulatory system. “Upon proclamation by the President that there exists war or a threat of war, or a state of public peril or disaster or other national emergency, or in order to preserve the neutrality of the United States,” the law reads, the president “may suspend or amend, for such time as he may see fit, the rules and regulations applicable to any or all stations or devices capable of emitting electromagnetic radiations within the jurisdiction of the United States as prescribed by the Commission.” He has the power to shut down any radio station—”or any device capable of emitting electromagnetic radiations between 10 kilocycles and 100,000 megacycles, which is suitable for use as a navigational aid beyond five miles”—and could commandeer such equipment, “upon just compensation to the owners.”

This begs two questions:

Are Democrats under the leadership of Joe Biden going to war with Republicans? Did Joe Biden give just compensation to the owners of the networks he appeared on?

I remember Democrat President John Kennedy coming on air to discuss the Cuban Missile Crisis On October 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address.

“JFK on the Cuban Missile Crisis – 1962 | Today in History | 22 Oct 16” – Associated Press

I remember Republican President George W. Bush coming on air to discuss the surprise attacks of Islamic terrorists on 9-11 of 2001.

I cannot recall any president giving an unhinged partisan speech calling for us to go to war with one another as Joe Biden did this past Thursday night.

To understand the history of prime-time presidential addresses, one must go back in time to look at history. A Presidential prime-time Address to the Nation is a speech made by the President of the United States from the White House. Interestingly, Joe Biden did not deliver his “remarks” from the Oval Office of the White House, and it was not promoted as a “speech.” Such addresses, traditionally, are used to deliver major new policy initiatives on the occasion of a President’s departure from office or during times of national emergency or disasters, such as when we lost two Space Shuttles going to and coming home from space under Presidents Reagan and Bush, Sr.

Here is a list of these addresses from Wikipedia: “Address to the Nation” – Wikipedia

Some made fun of Joe Biden, comparing him to the Devil because of the red back-lighting of this stage area. Normally I would dismiss this, but he did invoke MAGA some 13 times in his unhinged rant, so…

Veterans were angry he made use of two uniformed Marines in full formal dress standing behind him.

Still, others were angry his presentation utterly avoided any discussion of the problems that have arisen since he took office; Open Southern border, human trafficking, fentanyl epidemic, inflation, rising fuel costs, abortion, rising crime, rising interest rates, uncertain market, the war in Ukraine, Covid-19, Monkeypox, Critical Race Theory in schools, gender confusion in schools, parental rights over their minor children, supply chain shortages, two-tier justice system, college loan forgiveness, inflation reduction act,… the list goes on and on.

The Takeaways:

We have not seen bad prime-time television from Washington, D.C., like this since Liz Cheney took to our airwaves with her “January 6 Insurrection” illegal and unconstitutional hearings (sh*t show). Coincidence? I think not!

My worst fear is the Democrats are going to attempt to steal the Midterm elections again the same way they did in 2020, and they are setting the stage for major, unexpected Republican defeats such that they hold both the House and Senate. This could lead to a civil (or not so civil) war.

Republicans must be heavily involved in the election process. They must cause great bodily harm to anybody trying to remove them as poll watchers at polling places and then file assault charges against those trying to remove them. Examples need to be made.

The Democrats know that if Republicans take Congress, their number is up. Many will face impeachment and trials. They have operated outside the law, and they know it and will be caught. The mainstream media will have no choice but to cut and run from them. In some instances, this is already happening.

Americans on both sides of the aisle have grown tired of this constant drumbeat of “Get Trump.” The rabid socialist Democrats have overplayed that hand. Most Americans no longer swallow the narrative “Trump bad, Democrats good!”

About the only good part of Joe Biden’s Hitleresque style speech were the protesters who showed up on the outskirts he finally had to address going off script, “They’re entitled to be outrageous,” he said. “This is a democracy.”

Protesters could be heard yelling “F*ck Joe Biden!” and “Let’s go, Brandon!” (a phrase which came out of a NASCAR event now carrying the same meaning).

“Heckler Appears to Chant ‘F*ck Joe Biden!’ During Prime Time Speech”

Apparently, they were not entitled to be outrageous for very long as police sirens were heard in the background as the audience cheered and the chanting stopped. Another lie of Joe Biden’s exposed.

Another interesting aspect of this speech is those doing the filming never pan the audience, presumably because it is so small and staged like the ones during his campaign. It makes one wonder, just how many people were three?

Odds are, we will never know.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related