Joe Doesn’t Know the Soul of America!

by Mark Schwendau

In a slickly produced 3-minute political video advertisement Joe Biden has announced he wants another four years to “Finish the Job.” That video ad title alone is cringe-worthy enough to make any American-loving thinking person vote Red! Joe likes to throw around terms near and dear to most patriotic Americans – like “freedom” and “democracy,” and “soul of America.” The problem is he shows no knowledge of what these terms mean.

Joe Biden Launches His Campaign For President: Let’s Finish the Job

The video opens with Joe saying, “Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There is nothing more important. Nothing more sacred. That’s been the work of my first term. To fight for our democracy.”

Joe Biden, in his first two years as president, signed an unconstitutional executive order requiring the Covid-19 vaccines for all of our military members as well as Federal contractors. He exempted Congress and the Postal Service, and nobody in the mainstream media found that curious or thought to ask him why.

After that, he was sued and lost about every constitutional case brought before our judges, most recently in Chicago.[ “City of Chicago Employees Fired For Refusing COVID Vaccine Must Be Reinstated, Judge Rules,” NBC Chicago reports.] How much money did that cost us, the taxpayers?

He wants to eliminate our fossil fuel needs for both transportation and housing without offering any real reliable alternative. He is doing this under the guise of “climate change,” ignoring the fact that virtually almost every study and prediction of climate change has been proven false over time.

For the liberals who want to argue this fact, I ask the question, “Does Bill Gates believe in climate change and the fact that all the ice will melt and flood the world shortly in time?”

Of course, they respond in the affirmative, which is the only correct answer to this question.

I then respond, “So why does he own a 314-acre private island in Belize and a $43 million beachfront mansion in San Diego, and why is he looking to buy one or more islands over in Greece right now?”

Biden has attacked our gas and diesel engine vehicles offering electric vehicles as a replacement. The problem with that is electric vehicles also run on energy generated from fossil fuels, and our electric grid will not support this concept now or in the near future. On top of that, drivers are not happy about the range of these vehicles, the cost of battery replacement, as well as the real “big lie” the spent batteries are recyclable.

This is another example of Joe Biden and the climate change cult lying to the public. The only EV battery material worth recycling is cobalt. That leaves lithium, manganese, and nickel, as well as other materials that may not be economically recyclable. Cobalt is only 10 to 20% of the EV battery.

He has also attacked our natural gas stoves. He most recently attacked our light bulbs which is the second attack launched on our light sources since the Obama Administration. In our household, we somewhat listened to Obama and Biden and swapped out all of our incandescent light bulbs for LED bulbs. It made sense, and it was a good move. It was a reasonable request.

Joe Biden has discarded the sanity of Barack Obama for a path of utter insanity. As a retired professor of architecture, which do you suppose uses more natural gas in your home, your cooking stove or your furnace? To attack the appliance that uses the least is as insane as attacking cow farts when cows are not the greatest species of mammals on the planet by weight or population.

(Let us all take a moment to pray Joe does not read my truth here and ban baked beans!)

In an article of last summer titled “Joe Biden’s War on Fossil Fuels,” Jakob Puckett exposes just some of the hypocrisy that is now the trademark of the Joe Biden Administration.

In that article of last summer Puckett reflects:

“Fossil fuels are vital for economic activity and global power projection, and the administration should strategize accordingly. Periodically releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not a strategy, especially when that oil ends up in China. Nor is the EPA’s consideration of eliminating half of America’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports or federal regulators slow-walking permits for a new LNG terminal, at a time when increasing more environmentally-friendly, less emissions-intensive American exports can help wean European allies off Russian gas.”

Joe Biden does not know or understand “the soul of America.” He also does not know science, math, history, reading (teleprompters), or basic right from wrong.

And when it comes right down to it, right and wrong are relative to the soul. If you are a hypocrite and a liar, you are wrong and will be so judged. If you do that which is right and serve others selflessly, you will be shown grace. That is Biblical.

In 2024 it is time for Joe to go. Not to tell the Democrats how to rule their roost, but Robert Kennedy, Jr., is your best bet in the race thus far.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

