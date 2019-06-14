Joe Gets It Right! Sleepy Slow Joe Describes Himself as Sleepy Slow Joe

Joe Biden is again considering Stacey Abrams as his running mate even after she shot him down a few months ago. She thought it was racist for him to consider her as Vice President when she was considering running for President.

Mind you, she had a relatively low-level job in Georgia. Abrams, a very far-left politician, was the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives for six years. Abrams failed in the gubernatorial race, although she claims she won and now sees herself as presidential material.

Apparently, Joe does too. She has the only qualifications that matter, she’s a woman, a black woman, and a very far-left black woman.

That takes us to this next clip. In it, Joe admits he’s slow and shouldn’t be president Joe Biden. Yes, we know he was mocking people who say that about him but he’s more accurate than he knows.

NOT A SMIDGEON OF CORRUPTION

He also just said there wasn’t a hint of a scandal in the Obama-Biden years. We don’t know what he has been smoking.

PJ Media came up with ten scandals — for starters: the spying scandal, VA scandal, IRS scandal, Benghazi attack and cover-up, Fast & Furious scandal, Iran Ransom scandal, Secret Service Prostitution scandal, Green Energy Loans scandal, Walpin-Gate AmeriCorps Firing scandal, New Black Panther scandal.

We would like to add the nuke deal, the auto bailouts and trashing of investors, the Obamacare website debacle, the ‘you can keep your doctor’ lie, and the Fort Hood scandal. Also, there were 13 cases at the Supreme Court that overturned Obama pen and phone dictums.

Joe Biden: “Know what I was most proud of? For eight years, there wasn’t one single hint of a scandal or a lie.” pic.twitter.com/Yb8Mm8DdIC — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2019