Joe Manchin Is an Unequivocal “No” on Build Back Better

















“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” Manchin told “Fox News Sunday,” adding, “I can’t get there.”

Manchin has been a key holdout on the legislation, worth $1.9 – 4 trillion dollars, depending on who is presenting the information. The bill, which is basically Bernie Sanders’ bill, can only be passed by Senate Democrats via budget reconciliation. The process only requires 51 votes, meaning that if Manchin and all Republicans vote no on the measure, it will fail.

“This is a ‘no’ on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do. And the president has worked diligently,” Manchin also remarked Sunday. Biden has “been wonderful to work with. He knows I’ve had concerns and the problems I’ve had,” the senator from West Virginia said.

Manchin has said in the past that he is very concerned about inflation, which this bill will increase, and he’s concerned about it turning the country into a socialist nation.

Watch:

Related















