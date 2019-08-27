Joe Walsh doesn’t know why he lost his radio show

Joe Walsh, our would-be president, who has the nerve to trash President Trump, just lost his syndicated show and can’t understand why. He found out before the interview and blames his candidacy for president.

Salem Radio Networks did announce they are dropping Walsh’s show in 30 days. Networks always do that when someone runs for president, and that’s basically what they said. He can’t use his show to promote himself.

What I don’t understand is why he wasn’t dropped for sounding like a rabid racist. He opened his campaign for president explaining why he sounds like a racist but isn’t really.

That’s not the best start.