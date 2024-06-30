Joe’s at Camp Davie With His Family to Decide If He’ll Drop Out

The Guardian headline reads: Joe Biden bombed during the debate. But who will ask him to step down?

The answer is pretty much everyone.

The Left can threaten Joe Biden to get him to quit and tell him he’s going out a hero who must protect his legacy.

Biden is pondering the big decision with his family this weekend.

Reports say Joe Biden is set to discuss the future of his re-election campaign on Sunday with his family at Camp David.

The development, first reported by NBC News Saturday night, came days after his disastrous presidential debate.

There, the commander-in-chief faced off with Donald Trump, stumbling over his words and losing his train of thought multiple times.

Biden’s retreat comes as his team insists that the idea of him dropping out of the race would only “lead to weeks of chaos,” calling the concern of several Democrats the work of a “bedwetting brigade.”

NBC News says that top leaders have publicly supported him so far.

“So far, the party’s top leaders have offered public support for Biden, including in tweets posted by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Senior congressional Democrats, including Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, and Nancy Pelosi of California have privately expressed concerns about his viability, said two sources apprised of those discussions, even as they all publicly back the president.”

Half of his donors want him gone.

The Democrat Bench Has Popular Biden Clones

Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama have run seemingly parallel campaigns alongside Joe Biden. A failsafe? Plan B?

If chosen, Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama will be Barack’s necessary fourth term to turn the US into a Marxist hellhole.

Other names mentioned are Gretchen Whitmer and Pete Buttigieg. They would also be good soldiers.

Political strategist Roger Stone told Breitbart News he believes Democrats will replace President Joe Biden with Michelle Obama.

Michelle could also end up as VP.

In January, Cindy Adams said credible sources told her they would replace him with Michelle Obama. Allegedly, Barack is behind the movement. Cindy is a fairly reliable gossip columnist.

Donald Trump said it months ago — “he’s not running.”

REMARKABLE COMMENTS FROM DAVID SACKS

“The Democratic party is a collection of interests who want to remain in power. The Democratic Party is the party of government. Its goal is to allocate money and power from the government to the collection of interests who back the Democratic Party.

“In other words, it’s basically a collection of interests who want to loot the Republic. Well, obviously, no one’s going to vote for that. So they have to make it about something else.

“They choose a figurehead; they talk about how this is about saving democracy. They basically invent hoax after hoax, lie after lie, to basically maintain their power.

“And I think what’s happened is, the mask has come off, the whole shell game has been revealed. It’s obvious that Biden was always a puppet for these interests who were hiding behind him. And now, it’s all being exposed.”

Remarkable monologue from David Sacks: “The Democratic party is a collection of interests who want to remain in power. The Democratic Party is the party of government. Its goal is to allocate money and power from the government to the collection of interests who back the… pic.twitter.com/FjT0AK0NAj — Revolver News (@RevolverNewsUSA) June 29, 2024

