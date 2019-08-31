Joe’s Trying to Convince Us He’s Senile

Joe Biden says illegal immigrants “became Americans before a lot of Americans became Americans. I’m serious.”
Oh really, Joe? How does that work?
Biden talking about Illegal immigrants: “They become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans.
I’m serious.”
Guys, Biden is unstable. pic.twitter.com/3sGQnaSRcI
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2019
This 7 second video is the *perfect* summation of Joe Biden’s campaign:
Wow. pic.twitter.com/s1POs5U34z
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2019
Democrats are in trouble with Joe as their top candidate which is why they tell false stories about President Trump daily.
JOE’S IMMIGRANTS ARE ALSO ON WELFARE
USA Today reported that more than half of the immigrants are on welfare — 51%.
The report:
About 51% of immigrant-led households receive at least one kind of welfare benefit, including Medicaid, food stamps, school lunches, and housing assistance, compared to 30% for Native-led households, according to the report from the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for lower levels of immigration.
Those numbers increase for households with children, with 76% of immigrant-led households receiving welfare, compared to 52% for the native-born.
If they have children, 76% receive welfare.
That doesn’t support Joe’s case.
More Joe
Joe Biden's No Good Very Bad Week pic.twitter.com/w1V14q8dNr
— America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) August 30, 2019
Biden is selling lies and propaganda with no relevance to reality, Good Lord!!!
